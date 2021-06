’s Team of the Season promo is rolling on, with Ligue 1 being the last of the major leagues to be featured. The crème de la crème of the French top division have lit up a Gauloises and nonchalantly strolled down the boulevard, arriving in-game in packs from where they’ll be available until June 4. As is always the way, the squad features one incredibly desirable player that will have a 0.0000000000001% drop rate that will somehow still not put anybody off. C’est la vie.