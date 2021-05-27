newsbreak-logo
Sen. Warnock, MARTA Chief Executive: Invest In Infrastructure And Jobs Will Follow

By Emil Moffatt
WABE
 2 days ago
Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is continuing to push for passage of legislation that will invest in infrastructure improvements across the country. Warnock says doing so will not only add sustainability but will also create more jobs. “When we talk about infrastructure, we’re talking about transit, rail, ports, housing, broadband...

