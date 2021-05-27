Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘John Wick 4’ Cast Adds Pop Star Rina Sawayama in Her Feature Debut

By Chris Evangelista
/Film
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Wick Chapter 4 has a new cast member. Rina Sawayama, a Japanese-British singer-songwriter and model, will co-star along with Keanu Reeves in the action sequel from director Chad Stahelski. It’s not clear how big Sawayama’s role is, or who she’s playing, but she’ll be making her feature debut in the flick. Production on John Wick 4 will begin this summer in France, Germany, and Japan. At one point, the plan was to shoot John Wick 4 back-to-back with John Wick 5, but that’s no longer happening.

www.slashfilm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Stahelski
Person
Rina Sawayama
Person
Keanu Reeves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Film Production#Series Production#Japanese#Continental#Singer Rina Sawayama#Feature#Director Chad Stahelski#Cool Style#Ballerina#Theaters#France
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Japan
News Break
Movies
Country
Germany
News Break
Celebrities
Related
EntertainmentPCGamesN

This Cyberpunk 2077 mod turns Johnny Silverhand into John Wick

Sure, there are already Cyberpunk 2077 mods that let you play as different characters – like John Wick, for instance – but what about Johnny Silverhand? Shouldn’t he get some other options, too? Well, it looks like one fan thinks so, as they’ve posted a new mod that gives the (cyber)punk rocker a dapper new overhaul – and it’s basically like heading into Night City with John Wick at your side.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Nope, We're Still Not Over Rina Sawayama's BRIT Awards Gown, but Thanks For Asking!

Shoutout to Rina Sawayama for inventing the color purple at the 2021 BRIT Awards. The Japanese-British singer practically shut down the award show in London on Tuesday evening when she waltzed down the red carpet in a voluminous lilac gown worthy of its own zip code. Designed by Olivier Rousteing as the finale look for Balmain's spring 2019 couture collection, the dress was an absolute work of art, featuring a waterfall-like skirt of ruffles, hefty train, and cutout bodice that allowed Rina's tattoos to peek through. Oh, and there were also several gravity-defying pieces of material sprouting up from the waistline for an added high-fashion oomph.
MoviesGamespot

The Division Movie Brings On New Director To Replace John Wick's David Leitch

As suspected, the upcoming Netflix movie based on The Division will not be directed by John Wick's David Leitch. Ubisoft clarified on Thursday that Rawson Marshall Thurber, who previously directed Skyscraper and is also helming Netflix's Red Notice, has been hired to replace Leitch. Ubisoft also confirmed that Ellen Shanaman...
MoviesTVOvermind

John Wick Movies Get the Honest Trailers Treatment

There’s a reason why analyzing John Wick isn’t such a popular thing to do among many people, and it’s because the closer one analyzes it the more they pick up tidbits about the movie that don’t make as much sense when they’re slowed down and don’t really allow a person to keep their sense of wonder intact as they might like. In other words, slowing John Wick down really begins to degrade and destroy the movie. The closer a person looks at these movies the more they’ll see that it’s basically a revenge story being enacted by a guy that was a former assassin but upon the loss of his wife and then the killing of his dog, that his wife left to him, revenge will become all he cares about as he goes after the son of a mob boss, and then after the mob boss. If it had ended there in the first movie it might have been okay, but a second movie came along and, well, we know how that’s gone so far. There’s no denying that the action of John Wick is insane and definitely addictive since it’s quick, brutal, and it definitely puts a lot of people on the side of Wick since even with his wife gone he had a life, and peace of mind as far as anyone knew. When life came back to claim him though it was obvious that he wasn’t too happy about it and meant to dish out as much pain as possible. Unfortunately, even doing the job he was hired for in the second movie wasn’t enough since so many assassins and other individuals wanted him dead and were intent on taking him out themselves. Normally one might think that taking on a person like John would be done best from a distance, but something about the world in which John occupies appears to demand that everyone that tries to take him out does so face to face unless they’re cowardly like the guy that came to him in the second movie. There are still plenty of individuals that talk a good game but can’t fight to save their lives, and those are generally the individuals that people root to see killed.
Musicpapermag.com

Is a Rina Sawayama Lady Gaga Remix Actually Happening?!

After spending months setting off smoke detectors in my apartment, burning offerings in front of the makeshift shrine I had built in the back of my closet hoping to manifest a world where Rina Sawayama and Lady Gaga were on the same track together, it looks like my wish might finally be coming true.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Brit Awards 2021: Rina Sawayama, Griff and Pa Salieu shortlisted for Rising Star award

Rina Sawayama, Pa Salieu and Griff have been shortlisted for the Brit Awards 2021 Rising Star Award.The prize, which evolved from the Brits “Critics’ Choice” award last year, aims to predict the future stars of UK pop.Previous winners include Adele, Sam Smith, Rag’N’Bone Man,Florence + the Machine, and last year’s winner Celeste.The shortlist is selected by a panel of music editors and critics, radio and music TV station heads, plus songwriters, producers and live bookers.Griff, 20, began making music when she was 11 years old. She signed to Warner Records in 2019 and went on to release two successful...
MusicNME

Charli XCX hints at upcoming collaboration with Rina Sawayama

Charli XCX has revealed that she and Rina Sawayama have discussed making new music together. The pair have toured together in the past, and Charli hinted that their first official collaboration could be in the works. “Woke up at 5.30am thinking about rina’s purple dress,” Charli tweeted today (May 12)...
Beauty & Fashionfemalefirst.co.uk

Rina Sawayama always wears vintage on the red carpet

Rina Sawayama always wears vintage or borrowed ensembles on the red carpet as she doesn't own "many clothes". Rina Sawayama always wears vintage clothing on the red carpet. The 30-year-old singer - who wowed in an archive Balmain lilac gown from creative director Olivier Rousteing's 2019 debut Balmain couture collection at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday (11.05.21) - has revealed she doesn't own a lot of the pieces she wears on shoot or at award shows.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Mary Elizabeth Winstead looks really freakin' cool in these preview images for Netflix's Kate

After Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody, the “John Wick but with a different actor and not as good” genre is still running strong, long after films like Atomic Blonde failed to launch their own franchises. The latest entry in this proud tradition looks like it’s going to be Kate, a new Netflix movie directed by French filmmaker Cedric Nicolas-Troyan (who previously directed The Huntsman: Winter’s War after doing VFX for Snow White And The Huntsman) about a “ruthless criminal operative” with 24 hours to get revenge on her enemies after she’s “irreversibly poisoned.” That may sound more like a Crank than a John Wick, but the thing that makes this like John Wick is that it stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, an actor who doesn’t normally do action movies, and also John Wick set the new mold for modern revenge movies and nobody really cares about Crank anymore.
MoviesNorristown Times Herald

Donnie Yen boards John Wick 4

Donnie Yen has joined the cast of 'John Wick 4'. The Hong Kong martial artist and actor - who previously appeared in 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' and the 'Ip Man' franchise - is set to play an old friend of Keanu Reeves' titular assassin alter ego in the fourth instalment of the blockbuster neo-noir action-thriller franchise.