WePlay Esports organizes private flights for Chinese Dota 2 teams after travel issues threaten DPC Major

The Dota 2 WePlay AniMajor will be the final pit stop for the world’s top teams vying for a slot in this year’s The International. Since only the top 12 teams of the world’s best in Dota 2 will receive a direct invite for TI10, it’s very important for the teams competing in the Major to perform well. The Major will distribute a total of 2,700 DPC Points on top of the $500,000 prize pool. The first placers will get 500 DPC Points and $200,000, which may just be enough to secure their TI10 placement. However, with eighteen teams competing and only the top 8 getting DPC Points, the competition is really tight.