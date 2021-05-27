WePlay Esports organizes private flights for Chinese Dota 2 teams after travel issues threaten DPC Major
It wouldn’t be a Dota 2 Major without some form of visa issues causing problems for at least one team traveling to compete in the event. WePlay Esports is set to host the second Dota Pro Circuit Major, the WePlay AniMajor, starting on June 2 in Kyiv, Ukraine. But multiple Chinese teams were encountering problems with their travel visas due to various changes on the European side of the flights.www.msn.com