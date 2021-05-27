RAMA estudio's casa mirador in ecuador is a glass box overgrown with lush plant life

RAMA estudio realizes its casa mirador as a retreat into the forested region of pichincha, ecuador. the house was first conceptualized as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as much of the world reevaluated their way of living — a desire to escape the bustle of cities and the even lifestyle of the suburbs. RAMA estudio’s clients had long maintained a nomadic lifestyle, visiting ecuador for short and sporadic periods of time and staying in a small dwelling, with just enough room to house themselves and their two daughters. after the lockdown the family decided that their stays should be longer and their house should be larger and thoughtfully designed. thus, casa mirador stands as an extension of the pre-existing house.