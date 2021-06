One hundred years after women attained suffrage, the current political female zenith is someone who nervously cackles when she speaks on any topic, and is reticent to visit the very border she is charged with overseeing as a result of Biden's deliberate illegal immigration open arms policy. There were only two criteria for a Democrat vice presidential candidate in 2020: female and a minority. Of all the potential options, Democrats decided on an unpopular failed presidential candidate, whose time as a California attorney general was marked with abject racism against Black men who committed the "heinous" crime of smoking marijuana. No matter — she fit the identity politics the left now regards as qualifications for every possible position.