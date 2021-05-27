Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

After COVID-19 and George Floyd, Bringing Justice and Equity to Health Care

By David Levine
msn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has shown the rest of the country what so many health professionals have long known: The U.S. health system is full of deep disparities. The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis one year ago escalated the calls for racial and social justice that the pandemic had already highlighted.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Systems#Health Care Professionals#Community Care#Bringing Justice#Purpose Built Communities#Sibley Memorial Hospital#Johns Hopkins Medicine#Covid#Commonspirit Health#The Movement#Operation Change#Sibley Hospital#Movement Is Life#Community Health Justice#Health Equity Positions#Equity Efforts#Social Justice#Health Outcomes#Health Professionals#Health Care Delivery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Survey assesses health care delays during COVID-19 outbreak

At the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, a University of Illinois Chicago researcher conducted a survey asking respondents if they experienced health care delays because of the pandemic. In addition to learning about the types of delays, the study also presented a unique opportunity to capture a historic moment at the pandemic's beginning.
Health Servicesajmc.com

Matters in Managed Care: Bringing Equity at Birth, Part 7

In the April Matters in Managed Care webinar, leaders from Anthem and a partner of Anthem’s Doula Pilot Program in California discuss how a health plan can take an active role in reducing disparities in maternity mortality, which has been recognized by the World Health Organization as a growing health concern in the United States.
Utah Statekcpw.org

Young politicos discuss COVID-19, George Floyd and the Utah housing market

Both Sides of the Aisle – Mackey Smith fills in for Natalie Gochnour in The Political Center and is joined on The Left by Eva Lopez and on The Right by Krisana Finlay. They discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, the national vaccination effort, patent waivers for developing countries and reflect on the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police and what the future holds for police reform. They also discuss the resolution banning critical race theory passed by the Utah Legislature, the spike in Utah home prices, cryptocurrency, medical care accessibility and online censorship by social media platforms.
Public HealthMedscape News

COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity

Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. WebMD's Chief Medical Officer, John Whyte, MD, speaks with Karyne Jones, President & CEO, National Caucus and Center on Black Aging (NCBA), about ensuring vaccine equity across all communities and how education can help overcome vaccine hesitancy. This...
Public HealthMedscape News

A Framework for Mobilizing Health Care to Respond to the Community Within the COVID-19 Pandemic

Fayron Epps, PhD, RN; Zanthia Wiley, MD; Larissa J. Teunis, MPA; Theodore M. Johnson II, MD, MPH; Rachel E. Patzer, PhD, MPH; Igho Ofotokun, MD, MSc; Nicole Franks, MD. Cultural mistrust of government with regard to health issues has pressed the need to engage trusted community leaders with influence and reach in disproportionately affected communities to ensure that essential public health activities related to COVID-19 occur among populations experiencing disproportionate impact from the pandemic. In April of 2020, a Georgia-based integrated academic health care system created a Community Outreach and Health Disparities Collaborative to unite trusted community leaders from faith-based, civic, and health-sector organizations to work with the health system and Emory University to develop tailored approaches and mobilize support within the context of the communities' cultural and individual needs to reduce the burden of COVID-19. We describe the framework used to join health care and academic collaborators with community partners to mobilize efforts to address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic minority groups. The framework outlines a series of steps taken that led to a community-driven collaboration designed to engage local influential community leaders as partners in improving access to care for disproportionately affected communities, collaborations that could be replicated by other large health care systems. This framework can also be applied to other chronic diseases or future public health emergencies to improve communication, education, and health care access for communities experiencing disproportionate impact.
Women's HealthTimes Union

Aging Life Care Association® Focuses on Healthy Aging for Men During Men's Health Month This June

TUCSON, Ariz. (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. The number of male caregivers is on the rise along with the average age of caregivers and the amount of stress impacting men’s health. According to a 2020 report “Caregiving in the U.S” by the National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP, 39% of family caregivers are male and 34% are Baby Boomers. Twenty-three percent of Americans say their health has become worse due to caregiving.
MinoritiesPosted by
HIT Consultant

Report: State of Black Mental Health Before and After George Floyd’s Death

– Hurdle, a Washington D.C.-based digital mental health company, announced the publication of a white paper on Black mental health before and after George Floyd’s death. – Co-authored by leading mental health researchers Dr. Harold “Woody” Neighbors, Professor Emeritus, University of Michigan School of Public Health, and Dr. Norma L. Day-Vines, Associate Dean for Diversity and Faculty Development in the School of Education at Johns Hopkins University.
Florida Statecapitalsoup.com

FANA Honors Its Health Care Heroes for Defending Health of Florida’s Vulnerable Communities During COVID-19 Pandemic

Demonstrated Commitment to Healing Florida’s People While Keeping State Moving. The Florida Association of Nurse Anesthetists (FANA) today hailed its members’ work over the past year to step up, serve vulnerable Floridians, and meet the historic health care challenges the COVID-19 pandemic placed on communities across the state. FANA’s CRNA...
Public Healthillinois.edu

Why do we need a health care equity law?

On April 27, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 158, a health care equity bill sponsored by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, making law the Illinois Health Care and Human Services Reform Act. In drafting the bill, the caucus consulted with Ruby Mendenhall, an Illinois professor of African American studies and sociology and assistant dean for diversity and democratization of health innovation at the Carle Illinois College of Medicine. Mendenhall has researched health care disparities and public health concerns in underserved populations. She discussed the law and its provisions with News Bureau biomedical sciences editor Liz Ahlberg Touchstone.
MinoritiesWicked Local

Fenway Health names vice president of racial equity, social justice

Fenway Health recently announced that Mark Brimhall-Vargas will join the organization as its first executive vice president of racial equity and social justice. Brimhall-Vargas brings 25 years of experience in change management, organizational development, and training and programming around systemic inequities, most recently at Brandeis University, where he was chief diversity officer and vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion.
Kettering, OHDayton Daily News

Kettering Health offers COVID-19 vaccine at 3 on-demand care locations

Kettering Health is now only offering COVID-19 vaccinations at three of its “on-demand” locations. Anyone 12 and older is able to schedule an appointment at ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus or by calling 1-844-576-3627. ExploreNearly 40% of Ohioans have completed vaccine process. The on-demand locations that will be administering coronavirus vaccines are:. Kettering Health...
Health ServicesAMA

Q&A: ICU doctor’s mission to transform health care with tech

During her pulmonary and critical care fellowship, AMA member Tina Shah, MD, MPH, dealt with burnout. When she began to just want to “get through the day,” she knew something was wrong. But having that recognition, which never happens early enough, allowed Dr. Shah to switch gears. “While I couldn’t...