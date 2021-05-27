POTD: ‘The Kids in the Hall’ Revival Gets the Gang Back Together as Production Begins
Way back in 2017, there were rumblings the sketch comedy group The Kids in the Hall were developing a series revival that would hopefully land a streaming home. It took a few years, but Amazon finally ordered it last spring just before all hell broke loose with the coronavirus pandemic. Now that things are slowly getting back to normal,the Kids in the Hall revival is back in production, and the original cast got together for a photo to honor the occasion. But be warned, most of them have less hair or different colored hair than the last time you saw them.www.slashfilm.com