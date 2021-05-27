POTD: ‘The Kids in the Hall’ Revival Gets the Gang Back Together as Production Begins

New Loki Featurette Teases Mix of Genres, and Mischievous Things. Marvel Studios has dropped a brand new featurette for Loki. The footage shows plenty of behind-the-scenes clips from the upcoming series, which will reunite Tom Hiddleston with Owen Wilson for the first time since Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris. Unlike in that 2011 movie, this time it will be Hiddleston’s character who will travel in time, while Wilson will have to restrain him from doing any harm. As Loki director and executive producer Kate Herron says in the video, the show will mix genres to show Loki’s mischievous side better. The clip also features Gugu Mbatha-Raw as the Time Variance Agency judge called Ravonna Lexus Renslayer. She briefly explains what the TVA is about before Hiddleston teases what the fans should expect from the third live-action series produced by Marvel Studios.