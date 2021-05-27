Rolls-Royce Made The Most Expensive New Car In The World For The Most Predictable Rich People

It’s come to my attention that most Americans don’t live within easy walking distance of a Bugatti dealership. I was surprised to hear this, as I was just about certain that the Hyundai/Kia dealership near me also sold Bugattis, but it turns out I had them confused with Mitsubishi. The guy on the phone said this happened all the time, but usually he could put potential Chiron buyers into a new Outlander, so he really didn’t mind. Anyway, it seems like most people have not seen the window sticker on a new Chiron, a problem I’m about to solve for you.