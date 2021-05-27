Rolls-Royce Made The Most Expensive New Car In The World For The Most Predictable Rich People
At this moment, if your goal is to spend as much money as possible on a single, brand-new car, you’re kind of out of luck, because it seems that most expensive new car in the world has been sold, at a rumored $28 million dollars, to some anonymous money-haver. You shouldn’t feel bad, though, because I bet your credit rating wasn’t good enough to get that 112,000-month/9.3 millennia loan you needed to keep the monthly payments at about $250. The car is the coachbuilt Rolls-Royce Boat-Tail, and you will likely never ever even get near it.jalopnik.com