Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Rolls-Royce Made The Most Expensive New Car In The World For The Most Predictable Rich People

By Jason Torchinsky
Jalopnik
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this moment, if your goal is to spend as much money as possible on a single, brand-new car, you’re kind of out of luck, because it seems that most expensive new car in the world has been sold, at a rumored $28 million dollars, to some anonymous money-haver. You shouldn’t feel bad, though, because I bet your credit rating wasn’t good enough to get that 112,000-month/9.3 millennia loan you needed to keep the monthly payments at about $250. The car is the coachbuilt Rolls-Royce Boat-Tail, and you will likely never ever even get near it.

jalopnik.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Rich People#Rolls Royce Motor Cars#Luxury Cars#Convertible Cars#Classic Cars#Vintage Cars#Rolls Royce Made#British#Montblanc#Renault Twingo#Promemoria#Rolls Royce Umbrellas#Expensive Champagne#Custom Made Timepieces#Wealthy Person Nonsense#Brand#Elegant Cradles#Money#Effortless Deployment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
BusinessPosted by
SlashGear

Rolls-Royce resurrects Coachbuild department to create one-off luxury cars

British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce is resurrecting its Coachbuild department to create bespoke luxury cars for its growing clientele. Coachbuilding is the lost art of creating bespoke body styles for early automobiles. Back in the early days of motoring, carmakers will only produce the mechanical components, including the engine, transmission, driveshafts, and wheels referred to as a ‘rolling chassis.’
BusinessWNCY

Rolls-Royce creates ‘most refined picnic facility on Earth’

GOODWOOD, England (Reuters) – A convertible Rolls-Royce with a back deck that opens up to reveal cocktail tables, fridges for champagne and a parasol matching the vehicle’s baby blue colour scheme is now a reality – for one ultra-wealthy individual. The “Boat Tail” car, so-called because its rear is shaped...
Businessconceptcarz.com

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars announces New Design Director

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has today announced that Anders Warming has been appointed Director of Design. He will join the company from 1 July. Warming, 48, joins Rolls-Royce Motor Cars from Warming Design, the company he founded in 2019. His experience includes almost 20 years in senior positions in the BMW Group, including Head of Design at MINI and Exterior Chief Designer at BMW.
Celebritiesmotorward.com

7 Canadian Stars Who Drive the World’s Most Expensive Cars

We all understand what celebrity life means. Fame, money, and the good life are part of what makes them complete. But we can forget to mention the cars they drive. All over the world, celebrities own all kinds of the latest automotive that make them feel good about their status.
BusinessMotorAuthority

Rolls-Royce revives coachbuilding business

After testing the waters for a modern coachbuilding service with the one-off Sweptail unveiled in 2017, Rolls-Royce is now ready to establish a standalone division catering to well-heeled buyers looking for a unique vehicle. On Wednesday, Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös confirmed the new division as Rolls-Royce Coachbuild and said it...
CarsNBC Philadelphia

Rolls-Royce Launches the ‘Most Ambitious' Car It's Ever Created

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars on Thursday unveiled the Boat Tail, a luxury car built for three “hand-picked” clients. The Boat Tail is the first car to have been commissioned under the firm’s new Coachbuild program, a new invitation-only division of Rolls-Royce. Rolls-Royce has dubbed the Boat Tail “the most ambitious motor...
Carscoolhunting.com

Rolls-Royce Coachbuild’s Three Unique One-Off Boat Tails

Customization has always been a tenet of Rolls-Royce; from the earliest days they built platforms and engines on top of which custom coach builders created incredible works of art. In modern times this was less common and practical, and standard models, as customizable as they were, ruled the era. In 2017, however, the brand revisited custom coachwork with their first fully modern coachbuilt car, the Rolls-Royce Sweptail. This vehicle embodied Rolls-Royce’s capabilities, and it laid the groundwork for developing a full scale Coachbuild department, which allows customers to commission their own unique vehicle.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is opening the doors to coachbuilt perfection

British luxury house Rolls-Royce recently announced the revival of its Coachbuilt Department. And in true Rolls-Royce tradition, what better way to commemorate the return of coachbuilding than to create an entirely new, coachbuilt car? Meet the Boat Tail, the first properly coachbuilt car from Rolls-Royce since the magnificent Sweptail from 2017.
Carsmagazinebuzz.com

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail – “The Most Ambitious We’ve Made”

On Thursday, Rolls-Royce presented its new “Boot Tail”, which, according to the luxury car company, is the “most ambitious” car they have built. It is only made in triplicate for handpicked customers. The tail boat format, as the name implies, means that the rear of the vehicle is shaped like...
Buying CarsJalopnik

This Is What A $4 Million Bugatti Chiron Window Sticker Looks Like

It’s come to my attention that most Americans don’t live within easy walking distance of a Bugatti dealership. I was surprised to hear this, as I was just about certain that the Hyundai/Kia dealership near me also sold Bugattis, but it turns out I had them confused with Mitsubishi. The guy on the phone said this happened all the time, but usually he could put potential Chiron buyers into a new Outlander, so he really didn’t mind. Anyway, it seems like most people have not seen the window sticker on a new Chiron, a problem I’m about to solve for you.
Trafficluxurylaunches.com

The worlds most expensive parking spot – A space big enough for just one car was just sold for $1.3 million in Hong Kong (that’s the price of a Bugatti Veyron)

Hong Kong is distinguished as the culinary capital of Asia. It’s got many astonishing hiking trails, happening nightlife, and unending skyscrapers and is also known for smashing its own record perpetually for the world’s most expensive parking spot. Hong Kong maintains its reputation of being way too expensive which includes parking spots in the city costing millions. A parking bay in the tiny neighborhood of Mount Nicholson, a luxury residential development by Wharf Holdings and Nan Fung Group on The Peak fetched over HK$10 million ($1.3 million).
CarsHighsnobiety

This $18 Million Bugatti Is the Most Expensive New Car Ever

Bugatti has been taking to Instagram a lot this month to tease the arrival of its new hypercar, "La Voiture Noire." The Chiron-inspired concept whip was first unveiled back in 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show as part of the brand's 110th anniversary. It's one-of-a-kind and valued at $18 million,...
Home & GardenAutoExpress

New coachbuilt Rolls-Royce Boat Tail inspired by luxury yachts

Rolls-Royce has revealed its next one-off coachbuilt model. It’s called the Boat Tail, and it follows on from the 2017 Rolls-Royce Sweeptail, with similar yesteryear styling cues and an equally laborious hand-built manufacturing process. As the name suggests, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail uses luxury yachts as a starting point for...