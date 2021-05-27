Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Henry Cavill Is the MCU's Wolverine in New X-Men Fan Art

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenry Cavill has been busy recently, having just finished his stint as Superman in the DCEU as well as staring as the lead in The Witcher, playing Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes and being announced for the reboot of Highlander. That doesn't mean some fans haven't got ideas of what other roles he could manage to squeeze into his hectic schedule: in this case , Marvel's Wolverine.

movieweb.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Henry Cavill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wolverine#Mcu#Fan Art#X Men#Mcu#Dceu#Highlander#Marvel S Wolverine#Marvel#Instagram#Henrycavill#Cavill Step#Universe#Heroes#Outperform Jackman#A List Stars#Blade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Arts
News Break
Movies
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

How Iron Man Could Return to the MCU, Confirmed by Marvel Boss Kevin Feige

A few decades ago, the world of superheroes contained an unwritten rule that the biggest heroes don't die, but in the MCU the old rules don't apply. This was something that was made devastatingly apparent when Avengers: Endgame saw the deaths of Black Widow and Iron Man, and the retiring of Captain America - at least in the form of Chris Evans. However, while on the promotional trail for upcoming Disney+ series Loki, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige appeared to confirm that Iron Man, and others, could be brought back to the MCU at any time.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel’s ‘Hulk’ Reportedly Has Solo Film On the Way

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is filled with so many characters, Avengers, heroes, and villains that many of us have grown up with. Now that the MCU is expanding into Phase Four, and more characters are having their story expanded upon like Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Thor, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and the list continues, there are still a few iconic characters out there that have yet to have their own stand-alone film.
TravelCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

WANDAVISION Star Elizabeth Olsen Confirms The Scarlet Witch Can Travel Between Different Universes

WandaVision featured Wanda Maximoff's transformation into the Scarlet Witch, and while we know that she's more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme, Marvel Studios has yet to explore the extent of her abilities. Wanda is clearly only just getting to grips with her powers - thanks to the Darkhold - but how will they factor into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?
MoviesComicBook

Will Marvel's Eternals Succeed?

Will Marvel's Eternals succeed? It's a question that's getting more and more pertinent as the film's November release date approaches. Eternals will explore the story of a race of super-beings that have been on Earth since ancient times, and played a pivotal role in shaping the planet's history. Eternals has a lot of potential to be one of the most pivotal chapters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, uniting the ancient cosmic history of the MCU with the modern age of superheroes it has spawned. Marvel Studios just released a new MCU Phase 4 sizzle reel trailer, but Eternals doesn't seem to be making the kind of impact it should.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Eternals trailer sends Marvel fans into frenzy over ‘visually stunning’ scenes and ‘perfect’ Angelina Jolie

Marvel has released the first teaser trailer for Eternals, the forthcoming MCU film directed by Oscar-winning Nomadland filmmaker Chloe Zhao.The clip gives fans a look at the main cast members, including Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry and Richard Madden.Based on the comic book series of the same name, Eternals focuses on a race of immortal beings who protect the planet Earth from supernatural threats.With a star-studded cast and Zhao behind the project, the pressure is on for Eternals to meet expectations – but if the trailer is anything to go by,...
Celebritiesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Henry Cavill would like you to stay out of his love life

Henry Cavill is "very happy in love, and in life" and would be "enormously grateful" if you would be happy for him. The "Man of Steel" star posted a selfie with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on his verified Instagram account with a lengthy caption which began "Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement."
CelebritiesPopculture

Who Is Henry Cavill's Girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso

Actor Henry Cavill confirmed on Saturday night that he is now dating producer Natalie Viscuso. Cavill posted a photo of her on Instagram along with a note asking fans to stop speculating and invasively asking about his personal life. With that consideration, here are the details publicly available about Viscuso.
Celebritiesfangirlish.com

Henry Cavill Addresses Comments About His Love Life

God, I can’t even begin to imagine what it would be like for the entire world to be hanging on everything that you do or say. I can’t even imagine what it would be like and nor do I envy the people in that situation. Henry Cavill took to the...
MoviesPopculture

Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown to Return for 'Enola Holmes' Sequel at Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown is returning to solve more mysteries in a sequel to Enola Holmes, Netflix announced Thursday. The project will also see Henry Cavill back as Sherlock Holmes and Jack Thorne returning to write the script. Killing Eve's Harry Bradbeer is also back in the director's chair. Netflix is also involved in producing the new film with Legendary.
CelebritiesComicBook

Henry Cavill Calls on Fans to End Hostility in Personal Social Media Post

Henry Cavill is calling on his fans to end the hostility in their debates about his career in a social media post. The Man of Steel star spoke his mind on Instagram while pleading with his followers to be respectful and civil. Over the last two years, there has been a lot of discussion about his place in the DC Comics universe. Zack Snyder’s Justice League being released only intensified the conversations. Numerous reports emerged that he was on the cusp of signing on for more appearances as Superman with Warner Bros., but there has been little communication on that since 2020. Now, Cavill is just asking his fans to not bring that speculation and negativity to his personal feeds. In addition, he would like to see the fanbase to be nicer to each other and not use him as a cudgel to insult one another. It’s a very Superman-like gesture.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly Not Interested In DCEU Role Right Now

Henry Cavill is reportedly not interested in furthering his DC career at this stage. Fans have been hoping that they haven’t seen the last of the British actor as Superman in the DCEU, but the signs aren’t looking good. Warner Bros. is moving forward with a reboot of the Man of Steel, suggesting Cavill is either out as Clark Kent or his importance in the franchise will at least be greatly diminished. And having been treated this way, it seems the star is looking to take his talents elsewhere.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Witcher: Henry Cavill Pushes Back on Online Negativity, Trolling

A little less than a week ago, we had some good news to report regarding the second season of Netflix's The Witcher with showrunner and EP Lauren S. Hissrich letting fans know that they were "deep" into post-production. Now, our focus shifts to series star Henry Cavill today but it's not exactly the kind of update we like to run with. Taking to Instagram earlier today, Cavill posted a "community announcement" to push back on "speculation" and "negative assumptions" people online have been making about the actor's "private life and professional partnerships" – and he's letting everyone know that "it's time to stop." To be honest, we're not sure of the particulars Cavill may be addressing. There are the usual BS rumors and innuendo (that we won't give air to here), and Cavill has a fanbase out there that doesn't feel like he's been given a decent chance to play his Superman. But whatever the collective body of trolling was, Cavill's had enough. "I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me," Cavill explained. But if that's too much for some to deal with, Cavill ends with a closing wish for those folks, too: "If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Fires Back At Social Media Animosity, Says Fans’ Passion Is Misplaced

Superman star Henry Cavill has shared a lengthy social media post in response to all the “animosity” the actor says he is facing online. The British performer also refers to “speculation” about his “private life and professional partnerships”. In his address to those fans that have been engaging in gossip, Cavill encourages them to “move forward with positivity”. He also subtly denies any negative stories that have come out about him of late, remarking: ” I am very happy in love, and in life.”
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

WB Reportedly Trying To Talk To Henry Cavill Again About DCEU Role

Despite Henry Cavill finally breaking the months-long silence about his personal and professional future to politely asking his fans and folks in general not to speculate about it in the most gentlemanly fashion possible, insider Daniel Richtman has gone right back to speculating about the actor’s personal and professional future.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Henry Cavill hits out at fans amid nasty ‘gossip’ about his private life

Henry Cavill has hit out at fans who have been trolling him over his private life.The Superman actor was responding to what he described as “social animosity” one month after the announcement of his relationship with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.Writing on Instagram on Saturday (15 May), Cavill wrote: “I couldn’t help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It’s becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. “There has been lots of, let’s call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships.”The British actor suggested that the sheer amount of comments he’d noticed had prompted him...
Celebritiesepicstream.com

Man of Steel Star Henry Cavill Hits Back Speculations About His Personal Life and Career

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill has been in the center of controversy as of late amid the growing intrigue regarding his true DC Extended Universe status. The entire fandom is under the impression that Warner Bros. is quietly letting go of the British actor to make way for the studio's recently announced Superman reboot produced by Star Wars director J.J. Abrams. Although the project has been confirmed to take place outside the DCEU, it still came as a shocker to a lot of people who have been clamoring to see Cavill return for his long-overdue solo Superman sequel.
CelebritiesPage Six

Henry Cavill tells fans their ‘passion’ about his love life is ‘misplaced’

Actor Henry Cavill took to Instagram Saturday to ask passionate fans to butt out of his love life. The 38-year-old star of “The Witcher” posted a cozy photo with his television executive girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, 31, flanked by a 257-word caption that asks followers to tone down “animosity” that’s been “increasingly prevalent” on his feed.