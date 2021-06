BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health shared COVID-19 vaccine data for those 12 to 17 Thursday. In December 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 and older. In May, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received additional authorizations from the FDA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and New York State (NYS) which opened up eligibility to those 12 and older.