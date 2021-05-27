St. Louis County Officers Respond To Call Of Cutting, Upon Arrival Locate Deceased Male, One Now In Custody
ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On May 27, 2021, at approximately 2:12 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service of a cutting in the 12000 block of Riverview Drive. Upon arrival, responding officers located an adult male, in his late-50s or early-60s, who was pronounced deceased on scene. The suspect, an adult male in his mid-20s, was taken into custody on scene without incident. The individuals involved are known to one another. The Bureau of