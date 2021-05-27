Cancel
Saint Louis County, MO

St. Louis County Officers Respond To Call Of Cutting, Upon Arrival Locate Deceased Male, One Now In Custody

 7 days ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On May 27, 2021, at approximately 2:12 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service of a cutting in the 12000 block of Riverview Drive. Upon arrival, responding officers located an adult male, in his late-50s or early-60s, who was pronounced deceased on scene. The suspect, an adult male in his mid-20s, was taken into custody on scene without incident. The individuals involved are known to one another. The Bureau of Continue Reading

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

