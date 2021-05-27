Lake Compounce celebrates 175th birthday with largest water slide, food festival for the summer

(Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

By Sanchali Singh

(BRISTOL, Conn.) Lake Compounce visitors will be able to celebrate the park’s 175th birthday in style this weekend, as its largest water slide opens on Saturday.

News 8 reported that the Venus Vortex stands six stories above the lake with bright green and yellow stripes. The water slide is meant to resemble the mouth of a Venus flytrap, ready for its next meal with a gaping mouth and vibrant red teeth.

“We can’t wait for the debut of Venus Vortex,” General Manager Larry Gorneault Jr. said. “This towering thriller expands Crocodile Cove – the largest water park in Connecticut – with a wild ride unlike any other in the region.”

Venus Vortex riders first go through a dark tunnel before plummeting down an almost vertical drop into the monster’s jaws. Just before escaping its mouth, the water raft slides back and forth along its teeth.

Lake Compounce is also starting a food festival every Saturday and Sunday in June called the Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival.

The festival will feature live entertainment and a handcrafted menu curated by Donte Jones and Michone Denae Arrington, chefs and co-owners of The Art of Yum in Southington and Waterbury.

Parkgoers can explore the festival’s six food booths that will offer unique themed menu items, BBQ pork sliders, vegan nachos and The Art of Yum taco, which was voted Connecticut’s best taco, according to News 8.