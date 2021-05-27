Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bristol, CT

Lake Compounce celebrates 175th birthday with largest water slide, food festival for the summer

Posted by 
Fairfield County Charter
Fairfield County Charter
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJQYD_0aDsLj3e00
(Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

By Sanchali Singh

(BRISTOL, Conn.) Lake Compounce visitors will be able to celebrate the park’s 175th birthday in style this weekend, as its largest water slide opens on Saturday.

News 8 reported that the Venus Vortex stands six stories above the lake with bright green and yellow stripes. The water slide is meant to resemble the mouth of a Venus flytrap, ready for its next meal with a gaping mouth and vibrant red teeth.

“We can’t wait for the debut of Venus Vortex,” General Manager Larry Gorneault Jr. said. “This towering thriller expands Crocodile Cove – the largest water park in Connecticut – with a wild ride unlike any other in the region.”

Venus Vortex riders first go through a dark tunnel before plummeting down an almost vertical drop into the monster’s jaws. Just before escaping its mouth, the water raft slides back and forth along its teeth.

Lake Compounce is also starting a food festival every Saturday and Sunday in June called the Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival.

The festival will feature live entertainment and a handcrafted menu curated by Donte Jones and Michone Denae Arrington, chefs and co-owners of The Art of Yum in Southington and Waterbury.

Parkgoers can explore the festival’s six food booths that will offer unique themed menu items, BBQ pork sliders, vegan nachos and The Art of Yum taco, which was voted Connecticut’s best taco, according to News 8.

Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County, CT
777
Followers
365
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fairfield County Charter has all the latest news from across Fairfield County in the state’s southwestern corner. Stay updated on statewide news, COVID-19 changes, feel-good stories and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol, CT
Lifestyle
City
Bristol, CT
City
Waterbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
City
Southington, CT
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Festival#Water Slide#Water Park#For The Summer#Green#News 8#Lake Compounce Visitors#175th Birthday#Crocodile Cove#Venus Vortex Riders#Conn#Bbq Pork Sliders#June#Live Entertainment#Yum Taco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Posted by
Fairfield County Charter

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Fairfield require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Field Solar Consultant - Paid Training & Recent Grads Welcome 2. Pricing Analyst 3. CDL and non-CDL Driving Instructors Needed Immediately. No Exp Nec. 4. Entry Level Inside Sports Advertising Sales Account Manager 5. Client Service Representative 6. Data Entry/Sale Support 7. ENTRY Customer Service Representative 8. Entry Level Sales Representative/ Representante Financiero 9. Sales and Customer Service - Entry Level 10. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience!
Bristol, CTBristol Press

Fishing derby sees record-breaking turnout Sunday

BRISTOL – Caleb Seeger reeled in a couple fish and a lily pad from the pond at Rockwell Park Sunday morning. “He’s having a blast,” the 10-year-old’s mother told the Press during the Forestville American Legion Post 209’s Annual Youth Fishing Derby. Seeger came to the event along with fellow...
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

Kings of Leon Tour Coming to Connecticut

COVID restrictions are lifting and live music is starting to return after venues were closed due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines kept large groups from congregating. Kings of Leon announced its 2021 tour dates, which will include a stop in Bridgeport. The show will be at the Hartford...
Bristol, CTracedayct.com

Picture This: Fran Lawlor’s Gallery From Riverhead Raceway

Bristol 1010 Raceway is located at 126 South St., Bristol, CT. The facility offers 1/24 scale slot car racing on an 8 lane 155 ft. king track. The facility is located in the downstairs section of the Bristol Elks #1010 Lodge. Families and their children are encouraged to come try their skills competing on this challenging layout. Track time is available for rent by the 1/4, 1/2, or hourly basis. Rental cars and controllers are available to rent as well. You are welcome to bring your own cars to race, as well, as ample pit space abounds. Children’s birthday party packages, nightly class racing in beginner, junior, intermediate, and senior classes, and organized club/series weekend event racing. Call 860-681-1482 or visit the Bristol 1010 Raceway website for more information.
Middletown Press

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
Connecticut Statefairfieldcitizenonline.com

Pandemic stories: Six New Yorkers on why they moved to Connecticut

Deciding to relocate to a new city or state is more than just a financial transaction or logistical matter — it's a personal, carefully-considered decision, according to these six former New York City residents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut received a greater share of new arrivals than similar locales in...
Posted by
i95 ROCK

A Taste of Summer Coming This Week to Connecticut

It's been a while since the temperatures got into the 80's, but this week it's a little sample of what's to come this summer. You know the old saying, "some like it hot", well if you're one of those people, this is the week you waited all winter for. According to the National Weather Service, the local Connecticut forecast is calling for temperatures to surpass 80 degrees, therefore giving us some of the warmest temperatures so far this spring.
Connecticut StateNew Haven Register

Brooklyn family comes back to CT shoreline

Madison, Conn. native Bill Carbone felt a “gravitational pull” towards New York City since he was a child. College took him to Boston, and graduate school brought him to Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., where he and his wife Amy Tate owned a house and started their family. But when...