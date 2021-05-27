Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

2021 Theme Announced For Illinois and DuQuoin State Fairs

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPRINGFIELD, IL – A message of unity will be the theme throughout the fairgrounds in Springfield and Du Quoin this summer. “One Illinois” is the theme which will be showcased throughout the 2021 Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs. “One Illinois” is aimed at uniting Illinoisans after COVID-19 led to the cancellations of both fairs in 2020. “Illinois’ proud agricultural tradition has long been the force that drives our state forward, and the last 18 months Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
967K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Du Quoin, IL
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
City
Unity, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duquoin State Fairs#Du Quoin State Fairs#Illinoisans#Message
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Illinois On Track To Lift All COVID-19 Restrictions

(The Center Square) – Illinois is inching closer to a full reopening free of COVID-19 restrictions. The state is set to enter Phase 5 of its reopening plan on June 11. In the final phase, conventions, festivals and large events can take place, and all sectors so the economy, including bars and restaurants, can return to normal operations. The problem for many has been finding workers. At a news conference Wednesday in Peoria, Gov. J.B Pritzker said there are 3 main reasons why Illinoisans Continue Reading
East Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Sen. Crowe Moves to Rename Road in Honor of Captain Jake Ringering

SPRINGFIELD – In tribute to a fallen firefighter from East Alton, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) passed a resolution through the Senate to designate West Delmar Avenue between Pierce Lane and Valhalla Cemetery in Godfrey as the “Captain Jake Ringering Memorial Highway”. “Captain Ringering was an incredible person, mentor and family man,” Crowe said. “This will serve as a reminder to our community of his selfless sacrifices.” With 18 year Continue Reading
Iowa StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Edwardsville's Julia Sylvies Receives Her Bachelor's Degree At Iowa State in Agricultual Engineering

AMES, Iowa - Edwardsville's Julia Sylvies received her Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering recently from Iowa State University. Iowa State University recognized 4,798 spring graduates on May 7 and 8. Iowa State awarded 4,176 undergraduate degrees, 609 graduate degrees and 143 veterinary medicine degrees. Students had the opportunity to attend in-person ceremonies and celebrations at Hilton Coliseum and Jack Trice Stadium, which were livestreamed for those who preferred a virtual option. Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Mary (Hoefert) Siemer

Mary (Hoefert) Siemer, 57, died Saturday, May 29, 2021 at her residence after a valiant battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme. She was born in Alton, Illinois on October 26, 1963, and was one of seven Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Temporary Road Closure Illinois Route 3 Between 7th Street and the Amoco Cut-Off Road in Hartford, Madison County

HARTFORD - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces Illinois Route 3 will be closed to all traffic between 7th Street and the Amoco Cut-Off Road starting at 12:00 AM on Saturday, June 5th to approximately 9:00 PM on Sunday, June 6th. Traffic will be able to detour to either Illinois Route 143 or IL 111 via Hawthorne Street during this period. This weekend closure is necessary to allow for the installation of a new pipe bridge over Illinois Route 3 just north of Rand Avenue. This work Continue Reading
Chicago, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Candidate for U.S. Senate Weighs In On Marie Newman

SCHAUMBURG – Last week, a CBS news affiliate in Chicago reported that Marie Newman, who was elected in November to represent the 3 rd congressional district in Illinois, had months earlier entered into a contract which sought to exchange public employment for electoral support. The contract came to light in a complaint that alleges its breach. “The contract itself violates federal law, irrespective of breach,“ W. Thomas Olson, a candidate for the US senate alleges. “The Continue Reading
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Highlights Fiscally Responsible Budget That Invests in Rebuilding Our Economy

FY22 Budget Pays Down $3.2 Billion Debt, Closes $655 Million in Corporate Loopholes to Protect Illinois Families SPRINGFIELD — As the 2021 legislative session comes to a close, Governor JB Pritzker discussed progress for Illinois families: particularly a historic and fiscally responsible state budget that pays down debt, closes loopholes for wealthy corporations, and invests in rebuilding our economy. “I came into this office two sessions ago with a promise to always meet Continue Reading
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Getting Vaccinated Can Get You a Free Drink Under New Law Signed by Gov. Pritzker

SPRINGFIELD — Businesses serving alcohol can now offer up a free drink to vaccinated patrons under a new law signed by Governor JB Pritzker today. The measure also extends businesses’ ability to sell cocktails for pickup and delivery. “Not only will the vaccine protect you from getting sick — your free COVID-19 shot can now get you a free shot of your choosing or whatever drink suits your palate,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m pleased to sign Continue Reading
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Illinois eviction moratorium ending

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, announced at a press conference on Monday that the state would be ending the moratorium on evictions in August 2021. However, the State of Illinois is offering another $1.5 billion in funding assistance for Illinois renters and landlords. Applications for this round...
Illinois Stateleisuregrouptravel.com

Enjoy Diverse Attractions Along Illinois’ Waterways

From scenic cruises to charming downtown districts, these three Illinois regions offer plentiful activities for visitors. While they all offer distinct personalities and attractions, the three regions of Great Rivers & Routes, Illinois’ Heritage Corridor and the Quad Cities are all defined by the mighty Midwestern Rivers that pass through them. All three areas offer beautiful state parks, delicious food and engaging museums that enlighten visitors about Illinois’ natural history, Native American heritage and innovative small businesses. Whether you seek a brisk hike or a leisurely afternoon of shopping, these three DMOs showcase the best of what Illinois has to offer.
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
Illinois Statevandaliaradio.com

Today Is The Tax Deadline In Illinois

(Springfield, IL) — It’s tax day in Illinois. Today is the deadline for Illinois’ Earned Income Tax Credit. The Illinois Department of Revenue reports that more than 13-thousand Illinoisans claimed the federal tax credit last year, but failed to claim the state’s version. ###. Jill Albers/djc IL)
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Davidsmeyer: llinois Gun Owners Treated Like Second Class Citizens

SPRINGFIELD - Assistant Republican Leader C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) described how gun owners are treated as second class citizens in Illinois because of a massive backlog for first time applications and renewals of Firearm Owners Identification cards (FOID) during the House Republicans weekly conclusion press conference today at the Illinois State House. “My mother-in-law lives in Ohio and can purchase ammunition in Illinois without a FOID card. However, people in my district Continue Reading
Illinois Statepontiacdailyleader.com

Weekend numbers indicate Illinois moving closer to Phase 5

It should not take long to see how well the residents of Illinois have reacted to the bridging process as the state moves closer to Phase 5. It is likely there should be data provided by the end week in the form of new cases being reported. If the trend...
Illinois StateQuad-Cities Times

Watch now: If Roe v. Wade is challenged, what will be the impact on Illinois?

SPRINGFIELD — The Supreme Court announced Monday that it would hear a case from Mississippi challenging Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to an abortion. Regardless of that outcome, abortion access will likely continue uninterrupted in Illinois due to a series of laws enacted in recent years in anticipation of a federal rollback.