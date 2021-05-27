2021 Theme Announced For Illinois and DuQuoin State Fairs
SPRINGFIELD, IL – A message of unity will be the theme throughout the fairgrounds in Springfield and Du Quoin this summer. “One Illinois” is the theme which will be showcased throughout the 2021 Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs. “One Illinois” is aimed at uniting Illinoisans after COVID-19 led to the cancellations of both fairs in 2020. “Illinois’ proud agricultural tradition has long been the force that drives our state forward, and the last 18 months Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com