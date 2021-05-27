Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Duckworth Fights For Access To Contraception Exception For Veterans Act

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Like many insurers, the VA will only provide three months’ worth of birth control pills to patients at a time. A group of Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation Thursday that would allow VA to dispense up to a years’ supply at a time, in an attempt to reduce the likelihood that supplies will run out or refills will be delayed, forcing patients to skip a pill and increase their risk of unintended pregnancy. The Access to Contraception Expansion for Veterans Act would require Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
967K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birth Control Pills#Unintended Pregnancy#Access Control#Democratic Lawmakers#Insurers#Va#Contraception Expansion#Exception#Legislation#Pill#Supply#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsDoingItLocal

VETERANS INCLUDED IN COST OF WAR ACT

WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) applauded the unveiling of the Comprehensive and Overdue Support for Troops (COST) of War Act today with several provisions he championed to establish presumptive conditions and provide benefits to thousands of toxic exposure veterans, including Palomares and K2 veterans. The legislation will be considered tomorrow during a Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee markup.
ImmigrationTimes Union

Immigration Voice applauds Bipartisan support for Equal Access to Greencards for Legal Employment (EAGLE) Act of 2021

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Immigration Voice, a national non-profit organization that advocates for the alleviation of restrictions on employment, travel, and working conditions faced by more than 1.2 million legal high-skilled immigrants in the United States is proud to announce the bipartisan introduction of the Equal Access to Greencards for Legal Employment (EAGLE) Act of 2021.
Colorado StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Colorado bill would gives free contraceptives to immigrants

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado bill would provide free contraceptives and reproductive care to people living in the U.S. illegally. The legislation, heard by the House Health and Insurance committee Wednesday, aims to create a reproductive health care program within the state health department to provide contraceptives, management of birth control products or devices and counseling to people who do not qualify for Medicaid because of their citizenship or immigration status.
Congress & CourtsEffingham Radio

Duckworth, Collins, Underwood Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Make Preventive Healthcare More Affordable For Veterans

Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) re-introduced bipartisan legislation to make healthcare more affordable for America’s Veterans. Their Veterans Preventive Health Coverage Fairness Act would stop forcing our nation’s Veterans to pay out-of-pocket costs for essential preventive health medications and prescription drugs—such as vitamin supplements, certain breast cancer prevention medicines, tobacco cessation products and aspiring—and add preventive medications and services to the list of no-fee treatments that VA covers. Under current law, Veterans are forced to pay co-pays for preventive healthcare services that servicemembers, military retirees and civilians with private insurance plans receive for free. Companion legislation was also introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by U.S. Representatives Lauren Underwood (D-IL-14), Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH-16) and Lee Zeldin (R-NY-01).
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Commentary: Fight education exclusion with a civil rights act

When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down racial segregation in public schools 67 years ago in Brown v. Board of Education, it recognized the incredibly important role that education plays as the “very foundation of good citizenship.”. Yet despite the force of law and relentless efforts of civil rights advocates,...
Congress & CourtsWarren Times Observer

Bipartisan bill would protect pregnant workers

Bipartisan legislation proposed in both houses of the state Legislature would provide job protection for pregnant women. Rep. Sheryl Delozier, R-Cumberland, and Sen. Amanda Cappelletti, D-Delaware/Montgomery, have introduced House Bill 990/Senate Bill 716 to require Pennsylvania employers to provide “reasonable” workplace accommodations for pregnant women. “Three-quarters of women entering the...
Congress & Courtsmycouriertribune.com

Biden commission may address needs of Supreme Court

On May 20, Sen. Roy Blunt expressed concern (in a capitol report newsletter published on the Voices page) in the Courier-Tribune that President Biden's 36 member commission to analyze the Supreme Court "with special orders to consider expanding the court and eliminating lifetime appointments" sets a dangerous precedent. Senator Blunt...
Militaryhistorynet.com

This Veteran-Run Company is Streamlining the Way Vets Access Care

Each year about 200,000 service members separate or retire from the military, many without clear employment plans for the future. Among key issues veterans face include navigating VA healthcare and benefits, acquiring and maintaining employment, adjusting back into civilian culture, and the myriad financial struggles that can stem from each.
Labor Issuesifpte.org

IFPTE Applauds Labor Caucus Letter Requesting Attorney General Garland Withdraw DOJ’s the Petition to Decertify the NAIJ Union

WASHINGTON, DC – The International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers’ (IFPTE) campaign to halt the Trump-era effort to decertify the National Association of Immigration Judges-IFPTE Judicial Council 2 (NAIJ) received strong support today with the House Labor Caucus’ letter to Attorney General Garland requesting the Department of Justice withdraw the petition to decertify NAIJ.
Congress & CourtsMilton Daily Standard

Blame it on the filibuster

Have Americans still got the guts for democracy? In light of recent events in Washington, you’d have to say it’s doubtful. Last week, the Senate voted 54-35 to establish an independent commission to investigate the seditious Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol — the most violent attack there since the War of 1812. The House had previously approved the measure 252-175.
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Haine: Cross-River Crime Task Force Formally Adopts Organizational Charter/Implementation Plan

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced that the Cross-River Crime Task Force reconvened today and formally adopted an organizational charter and phased implementation plan. “This task force has made significant progress since its first meeting in April,” Haine said. “Today we adopted a charter to establish a leadership structure for this organization and a two-phased plan. Over the next week I will be working with the Sheriff and task forc Continue Reading
MinoritiesPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

DCNF Demands Lightfoot Immediately Stops Denying Interview Based On Skin Color

The Daily Caller News Foundation again demanded Thursday that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot stop denying one of its reporters an interview due to his race. Judicial Watch filed a motion for an injunction against Lightfoot on behalf of the DCNF and Thomas Catenacci, one of its reporters. Catenacci, who is white, was denied the interview after Lightfoot announced that she would only grant interviews to journalists of color last month.
Women's Healthfloridapolitics.com

Wilton Simpson contraception money gets vetoed

The money aimed to increase access to long-acting reversible contraception. It’s not often that a Florida Governor vetoes spending projects championed by legislative leaders from the same party. But that’s exactly what happened Wednesday when Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed from the budget $2 million that would have gone toward...
Florida Statecolorlines.com

Florida Signs Anti Transgender Bill Into Law on First Day of Pride Month 2021

The state of Florida picked the first day of Pride Month to become the eighth state this year to pass discriminatory legislation against transgender youth. The state’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday, June 1, signed a bill that prevents transgender females from playing on sports teams that are aligned with their gender identity, NPR reports. Other states who have enacted this anti-transgender legislation include: South Dakota, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, West Virginia, Montana and Alabama, CNN reports.
Educationmediaite.com

Valedictorian Who Spoke Against Texas Abortion Law at Graduation Says She Was Pulled Aside and Told Her Diploma Might Be Withheld

The valedictorian who ditched an approved graduation speech to slam restrictions on reproductive rights appeared on CNN to discuss her now viral moment. Paxton Smith of Lakeland Highlands High School in Dallas told the mostly approving graduation crowd, “I cannot give up this platform to promote complacency and peace when there is a war on my body and a war on my rights, a war on the rights of your mothers, a war on the rights of your sisters, a war on the rights of your daughters. We cannot stay silent.”
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Letter To The Editor: Roads, Government's Wasteful Spending, Need Attention

Dear Editor, My name is Travis Patton. I am a subscriber of RiverBender's informative media and a proud citizen of Alton, IL. The content provided to me by Riverbender is informative and public-oriented in the sense that it focuses on positive events and groups. On that note, what I and many other citizens of Alton and its surrounding area would like to see is more focus and information on very serious issues that affect us directly during our daily routines. Alton needs an organization that Continue Reading