Duckworth Fights For Access To Contraception Exception For Veterans Act

Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) re-introduced bipartisan legislation to make healthcare more affordable for America’s Veterans. Their Veterans Preventive Health Coverage Fairness Act would stop forcing our nation’s Veterans to pay out-of-pocket costs for essential preventive health medications and prescription drugs—such as vitamin supplements, certain breast cancer prevention medicines, tobacco cessation products and aspiring—and add preventive medications and services to the list of no-fee treatments that VA covers. Under current law, Veterans are forced to pay co-pays for preventive healthcare services that servicemembers, military retirees and civilians with private insurance plans receive for free. Companion legislation was also introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by U.S. Representatives Lauren Underwood (D-IL-14), Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH-16) and Lee Zeldin (R-NY-01).