Clovis Police identify suspect in Old Town bar double homicide

Clovis police Thursday identified Eddie Cordero, 25, as a suspect in a shooting at The Palace bar in which two people died and another was wounded early Saturday, May 22. Spokesman Jim Munro said the gunman entered the Old Town Clovis bar just after 2 a.m. and began shooting, striking the three. Detectives believe that there was an earlier dispute between Cordero and the victims he killed. On Sunday, detectives arrested a suspect in connection with the slayings, but that suspect was released a short time later.