Lucid interface, California EV battery rules, wheelchair-accessible Toyota hybrid: Today’s Car News

Lucid Motors may have stuffed its cabin with a 34-inch 5K resolution curved display, among other screens, but now it’s finally ready to make its pitch as to why you should want such a vast digital dashboard as you drive the upcoming Air EV. Aiming for customer deliveries to kick off in the latter half of this year, Lucid hasn’t been shy at promising big things for the electric sedan – and attaching a premium price tag to it, too – as it tries to carve out a space in an increasingly competitive segment.