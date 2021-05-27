Lucid interface, California EV battery rules, wheelchair-accessible Toyota hybrid: Today’s Car News
Lucid shows us the interface in its Air electric car. California rules mean you might not worry as much about how long future EV batteries will last. U.S. Policy will make a big difference in EV adoption by the end of the decade. And those who need wheelchair accessibility now have a Toyota hybrid option.