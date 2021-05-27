Cancel
Lucid interface, California EV battery rules, wheelchair-accessible Toyota hybrid: Today’s Car News

 13 days ago

By [email protected] (Bengt Halvorson) Lucid shows us the interface in its Air electric car. California rules mean you might not worry as much about how long future EV batteries will last. U.S. Policy will make a big difference in EV adoption by the end of the decade. And those who need wheelchair accessibility now have a Toyota hybrid option. This and more, here at Green Car Reports…

Electric Ford Explorer, Ioniq 5 subscription, Lordstown update: Today’s Car News

By [email protected] (Bengt Halvorson) Ford is betting even bigger on electric vehicles. Hyundai readies an EV subscription plan for its Ioniq 5. And Lordstown Motors sees the F-150 Lightning as validation of its choices. This and more, here at Green Car Reports. Ford has revealed that it’s developing two new EV platforms for use starting around the middle of the decade…
36-mpg Toyota Sienna Hybrid is the basis for the highest-mileage wheelchair-accessible van

BraunAbility has unveiled a wheelchair-accessible conversion for the 2021 Toyota Sienna Hybrid minivan. The company, which specializes in these conversions, claims the Sienna is the first hybrid conversion widely available to disabled users. That also means the Sienna Hybrid will likely have the highest gas mileage of any wheelchair-accessible van....
EV tax credit boost, Tesla Vision fail, Tesla and Texas: Today’s Car News

By [email protected] (Bengt Halvorson) Texas doesn’t budge for Tesla. Safety agencies and consumer groups warn about Tesla Vision in the Model 3 and Model Y. And will Americans be able to get up to $12,500 with a re-upped EV tax credit? This and more, here at Green Car Reports. Legislation currently advancing in the Senate includes a provision to give the EV tax credit a big…
BMW i4 and iX US pricing, fast-charging reservations, Hyundai pivot away from ICE: Today’s Car News

By [email protected] (Bengt Halvorson) A sleek fully electric fastback and a big fully electric SUV from BMW are priced for the U.S., and they both reflect a more premium price tag than comparable Tesla models. Hyundai is considering a pivot away from ICE. And would you use a reservations system for fast-charging? This and more, here at Green Car Reports. BMW has released U.S. pricing…
Lucid Air electric sedan interface doesn’t skip physical touch points

By [email protected] (Stephen Edelstein) Lucid Motors on Wednesday released more details of the digital interface in its Air electric luxury sedan, which is scheduled to start customer deliveries in the second half of this year. Fittingly for a car named Air, Lucid calls its dashboard display a “Glass Cockpit,” owing to the reliance on digital displays, but with some physical touch…
Wayne’s Electron Garage Is Converting Classic Cars To EVs In Scotland

Wayne’s Electron Garage, currently the only one of its kind in Scotland, is converting classic vehicles to electric vehicles. The Herald Scotland has shared Wayne’s story and one of his current conversions, a shiny black Morris Minor with a chrome bumper and gleaming wing mirrors. The article noted that it glided along very silently.
Lucid Motors talks tech and dashboard drama for Air EV’s lavish cabin

Lucid Motors may have stuffed its cabin with a 34-inch 5K resolution curved display, among other screens, but now it’s finally ready to make its pitch as to why you should want such a vast digital dashboard as you drive the upcoming Air EV. Aiming for customer deliveries to kick off in the latter half of this year, Lucid hasn’t been shy at promising big things for the electric sedan – and attaching a premium price tag to it, too – as it tries to carve out a space in an increasingly competitive segment.
Model 3 vs. i4, Tesla recall, 7-Eleven fast-chargers, sails on tankers: Today’s Car News

By [email protected] (Bengt Halvorson) Some Tesla Model Y and Model 3 vehicles are affected by a brake recall. More fast-chargers are coming to 7-Eleven. Sails could be an interim solution to help cut carbon emissions from freight. And how does the BMW i4 compare vs. the Tesla Model 3? This and more, here at Green Car Reports. We got an up-close look at the 2022 BMW i4 that’s now…
Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville Promotes Plug-in Hybrid Toyota Prius Prime Model

Drivers in Vacaville can test drive the plug-in hybrid Toyota Prius at Ammaar’s Toyota Vacaville. Alternatively fueled vehicles are beginning to become more common on California roadways. While plug-in electric hybrid cars like the 2021 Toyota Prius Prime still have a reserve of gasoline, they depend more on electricity than regular hybrid cars. Since many drivers have not yet had the ability to drive a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle before, Ammaar’s Toyota of Vacaville is promoting their stock of Toyota Prius Prime models.
Where Do Coloradans Go to Recycle EV Car Batteries?

I was just having this conversation with a friend who owns a hybrid Camry that he's had for about 20 years. 'Where do you even take those?'. With more and more electric vehicles hitting the streets of Fort Collins and Northern Colorado, it's starting to come to mind: Where do those electric car batteries need to be taken when they're exhausted?
Can EV Battery Swapping Take Off In The U.S.?

San Francisco-based Ample has brought electric vehicle battery swapping to the U.S. The company was in stealth mode for seven years before launching recently with five swapping stations in the Bay Area.
Expert Weighs in on Tesla, Batteries and EVs' Biggest Challenge

AMP, or Auto Motive Power, is a Los Angeles-based engineering and manufacturing company focused on energy management, or more specifically, charging and battery management systems. The company is led by co-founder and CEO Anil Paryani. He’s held roles with leading industry players like Honda, Tesla and Faraday Future in developing electric vehicle powertrains and battery management solutions.
Ultimate EV range test declares Tesla Model 3, Ford Mach-E, as endurance kings

The Norwegian Automotive Federation (NAF) has published the results of its recent round of electric vehicle range tests. This time around, the NAF tested the endurance of 21 new EVs by driving them until their batteries were fully drained.Brought to you by: EV Driven. For more great articles: Electric Vehicles.
Car Review: BMW 530e is a plug-in hybrid that’s still fun to drive

When you think of luxury mid-size sedans, the BMW 5 series usually comes to mind. They are many BMW 5 series variants. There is the wild 600hp M5, which we looked at before. This time, it is the sensible BMW 530e plug-in hybrid, which allows for 22 miles of electric operation.
Mustang Mach-E Tops Tesla Model 3 in EV Range Test in Norway

In a widescale test measuring range, battery consumption, and charge time featuring 21 different EVs and performed by the Norwegian Automotive Federation (NAF), Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Long Range came out on top in terms of range, while the Tesla Model 3 came in second by about 30 miles, as reported by Inside EVs.
Sitting on the Electric Fence? Try out the latest EVs at The British Motor Show

Image and press courtesy of The British Motor Show Chance to test drive new EVs before you buy at The British Motor Show AFC Energy Alternative drivE experience will be part of the Select Car Leasing Electric Motor Show, a key part of the event Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Nissan and Mazda all confirmed as test […].