Minnesota Cup announces 88 semifinalists for 2021
The Minnesota Cup has announced a crop of 88 semifinalist companies in nine categories to compete later this year in Minnesota's largest startup competition. Started in 2005, the competition is held in coordination with the Univesity of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management. Companies compete to win their share of over $400,000 in cash. Three finalists from each category will be announced in August and the final awards ceremony will be held on Sept. 20.www.bizjournals.com