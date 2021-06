St John’s College, Cambridge has launched a new programme to full fund the education and living costs for several of its students who are from lower-income backgrounds. Undergraduates eligible for the “Free Places” financial support package will be able to access more than £17,000 of financial support for every academic year at Cambridge. This will cover the £9,250 annual tuition fees, as well as rent and maintenance costs, making it “the most generous student finance support in the country”, according to the college’s website.