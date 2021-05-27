Cancel
Energy Industry

Koehler converts German CHP plant from coal to biomass

 24 days ago

By Renewable Energy World The Koehler Group has announced plans to fully convert its power plant at its Oberkirch location in Germany to a combined heat and power plant using biomass as a fuel. At its Oberkirch location, Koehler operates three paper machines, including the associated auxiliary systems. The paper...

#Chp#Power Plant#Bituminous Coal#German#Oberkirch#Wind Power News
West Palm Beach, FLWXII 12

WATCH: Power company implodes coal plant

Florida Power & Light imploded the towering chimney stack of its last coal-fired generating plant on Wednesday, a milestone in its transition to cleaner energy sources. Puffs of smoke came from the base of the 495-foot stack and then it fell to the side in one piece, kicking up a large cloud of dust as it smashed into the ground.
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

New Modular Green Hydrogen Fuel Station Keeps It Above Ground

Green hydrogen fans have lots to cheer about these days as one huge mega-project after another takes shape, but there is also some interesting activity bubbling up on the small end of the scale. With that in mind, let’s check out a new modular, off-grid, above-ground, rainwater harvesting, solar powered hydrogen fuel station over in Australia. Wait, doesn’t the US have one of those, too?
Romeoville, ILenergycentral.com

Waukegan, Romeoville coal-fired power plants to shut down in 2022

The coal closure list across the US keeps getting longer. Let's get the rest of the coal plants in Illinois replaced by zero carbon sources. Energy Central contributors share their experience and insights for the benefit of other Members (like you). Please show them your appreciation by leaving a comment, 'liking' this post, or following this Member.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

CEZ finds alternative as insurers pull cover from coal plants

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ said on Friday it had found alternative insurance for its coal-fired power plants after two providers said they would stop covering them from next year as part of an industry drive to drop climate-damaging business. Insurers Generali Ceska Pojistovna and Ceska Kooperativa of the...
Energy Industryrenewanews.com

The United States consumed a record amount of renewable energy in 2020

In 2020, consumption of renewable energy in the United States grew for the fifth year in a row, reaching a record high of 11.6 quadrillion British thermal units (Btu), or 12% of total U.S. energy consumption. Renewable energy was the only source of U.S. energy consumption that increased in 2020 from 2019; fossil fuel and nuclear consumption declined. Our U.S. renewable energy consumption by source and sector chart (above, larger version here) shows how much renewable energy by source each sector consumes.
Martin County, FLthecapitolist.com

FPL dismantles last coal-fired plant

Florida Power & Light (FPL) demolished its last remaining coal-fired plant in the Sunshine State, signaling a permanent transition to cleaner energy. FPL, which serves more than 10 million people across the state, imploded the 495-foot chimney stack on Wednesday, marking a major milestone in the company’s green energy makeover. The Indiantown Cogeneration Plant in Martin County, built in 1995, was purchased by FPL from Calypso Energy in 2016 with plans to ultimately shut it down. The tower has loomed over the town for two decades but has not been operational for at least two years.
Indiantown, FLWPBF News 25

FPL implodes chute of last coal plant

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — Florida Power & Light imploded the towering chimney stack of its last coal-fired generating plant on Wednesday, a milestone in its transition to cleaner energy sources. Puffs of smoke came from the base of the 495-foot stack and then it fell to the side in one piece,...
Energy IndustryPV Tech

African coal plant operator turns to solar for new power JV

Mozambique-based coal operator Ncondezi Energy has announced a joint venture (JV) with South African-based NESA to target South Africa’s C&I solar and storage markets. The term sheet agreement signed by the two parties will create a regional company that will acquire assets from both Ncondezi Energy subsidiary Ncondezi Green Power (NGP) and NESA.
Energy Industrychemengonline.com

Advanced Methanol Amsterdam plant will convert non-recyclable waste into methanol

Gidara Energy has announced its first advanced biofuels facility in Amsterdam; Advanced Methanol Amsterdam (AMA). The plant will convert non-recyclable waste into advanced methanol. This product will be used for fuel blending, and therefore meets governmental objectives to achieve CO2 emission reductions as defined in the RED II and translated in national legislations. The produced renewable fuel will replace fossil-based fuels, creating significant carbon savings.
Energy Industrydengarden.com

Converting From Oil to Electric Heat

I am currently a licensed contractor performing remodeling services for residential and commercial customers in Wisconsin. Converting from one heat source to another can be a daunting process. With all of the choices out there, it can be hard to choose especially if you have an oil furnace. Switching from oil heat to any other requires the removal of the oil furnace. One of the easiest heat source transitions from oil heat is to electric heat. You will notice this system is a lot quieter and does not require ventilation as nothing is burned.
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Bechtel working with Drax to build biomass plants with carbon capture & storage

Power plant engineering and construction giant Bechtel is partnering with a renewable energies company to explore the potential of bioenergy production sites combined with carbon capture and storage. The EPC firm announced its strategic agreement with Drax to create Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) plants around the world....
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

Buffett and Gates are building nuclear plant in coal country

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett have chosen a top U.S. coal-producing state as the location for a new kind of nuclear reactor, using Natrium as its power source. The natrium power plant, with an anticipated cost of $1 billion, will repurpose a coal plant for its operations in Wyoming, with the exact location to be announced by the end of 2021. The partners hope this will help the U.S. on its way to a carbon-zero future.
Energy IndustryNBC San Diego

Siemens Gamesa to Supply ‘Typhoon-Proof Turbines' for Major Japanese Wind Project

Japan is targeting net zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050. This year has seen a number of interesting renewable energy projects take shape in the country. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy is to supply 79 "typhoon-proof turbines" to a major onshore wind development in Japan, as the country attempts to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and develop more renewable energy installations.
Energy Industrytribuneledgernews.com

Arab economies jostle for position in $200 billion green hydrogen race

Jun. 19—RIYADH — Another week, another huge green hydrogen project announcement in the Middle East. This time, it was Egypt's turn. The most populous Arab nation is planning to invest up to $4 billion in a project to create hydrogen through electrolysis powered by renewable energy, Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker said on June 14.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: UK’s launches second tender for low-carbon hydrogen, BMW tests first fuel cell electric vehicle

Munich-based car manufacturer BMW Group is beginning to test near-standard vehicles with a hydrogen fuel cell drive train. Prototypes of pure electric vehicles that use hydrogen as fuel by converting it into electricity in a fuel cell will be examined to see how effectively the CO2-free drive train, model-specific chassis technology and vehicle electronics systems work together under real-life conditions. The program aims to test the efficiency, safety, cost competitivenes and reliability of all components. The BMW Group wants to present “a small-series model with this sustainable drive technology, developed on the basis of the BMW X5, in late 2022.” The hydrogen tank of the vehicles can be filled within three to four minutes, according to the German group. The vehicles use fuel cells from the product development cooperation with the Toyota Motor Corporation. According to BMW, the technology could become an alternative to battery-electric drive trains, especially attractive for “customers who do not have their own access to electric charging infrastructure or who frequently drive long distances.”
Indiantown, FLABC Action News

Florida Power & Light's last coal-powered plant imploded

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — Florida Power & Light has said goodbye to a long-standing power plant in Martin County. The company's last coal plant in Indiantown was imploded just after 9 a.m. Wednesday, marking a major milestone in the company's quest for cleaner energy. The showcase of the project was bringing...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

China: Energy production in May of 2021

In May, raw coal production above designated size turned from decline to rise, crude oil production grew steadily, and natural gas and electric power production fell. Taking May 2019 as the base period, the average growth of raw coal, crude oil and power production in two years was generally stable, while the growth of natural gas production was relatively fast.