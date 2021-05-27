Koehler converts German CHP plant from coal to biomass

Munich-based car manufacturer BMW Group is beginning to test near-standard vehicles with a hydrogen fuel cell drive train. Prototypes of pure electric vehicles that use hydrogen as fuel by converting it into electricity in a fuel cell will be examined to see how effectively the CO2-free drive train, model-specific chassis technology and vehicle electronics systems work together under real-life conditions. The program aims to test the efficiency, safety, cost competitivenes and reliability of all components. The BMW Group wants to present “a small-series model with this sustainable drive technology, developed on the basis of the BMW X5, in late 2022.” The hydrogen tank of the vehicles can be filled within three to four minutes, according to the German group. The vehicles use fuel cells from the product development cooperation with the Toyota Motor Corporation. According to BMW, the technology could become an alternative to battery-electric drive trains, especially attractive for “customers who do not have their own access to electric charging infrastructure or who frequently drive long distances.”