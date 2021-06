Apple is reportedly planning to tap Tesla battery supplier CATL, among others, as rumors of the tech giant’s electric vehicle project continue to rage on. Apple, most known for its domination of the tech industry through its expansive list of cell phones, computers, and other devices, has been rumored to be planning an entrance into the electric car industry for several months. Rumors began several months ago when Apple was reportedly working with TSMC for the development of self-driving chips that would help the company work toward an autonomous vehicle. Then, more rumors regarding potential production dates began to circulate, hinting toward 2024, or even 2028 or later, in some cases.