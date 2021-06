GAYLORD — If you are a customer of Consumers Energy, you will pay a higher rate for using electricity in the afternoon and early evening for the next few months. For most of the year, households pay a single price for electricity. From June through September, on-peak pricing will be in effect weekdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those hours represent the period of the year with the highest demand on Michigan’s power grid according to the Michigan Public Service Commission which approved the rate change for Consumers customers last year.