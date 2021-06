Moray Offshore Windfarm (East) Ltd has announced that it has commenced exporting power to the National Grid, for use by homes and industry across the UK. The wind farm is still under construction, but the engineering methodology used enables power to be exported before all 100 turbines have been installed. The 950MW wind farm is being developed by Moray Offshore Windfarm East (MOWEL), which is a joint venture company owned by Ocean Winds (56.6%) Diamond Green Limited (33.4%) and CTG (10%).The wind farm is located 22km off the coast of Moray Firth UK.