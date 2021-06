2021 Amazing Kids honoree Ayo Popoola, 15, has made Sherwood home after three years.Ayokunle (Ayo) Popoola traveled a long way — a very, very long way — to find his home in Sherwood. Now, after settling with his family in Northwest Oregon, it's a place he wouldn't mind living forever. Originally from Nigeria, Africa, 15-year-old Popoola made his way to Sherwood and is currently working toward a career in the field of medicine. His journey to Sherwood began at the age of 2 years old when Popoola's family moved from Nigeria to Moscow, Idaho. "My mom got a...