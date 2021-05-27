How long will my EV battery last? California proposes degradation limits

Electric vehicle sales aren’t likely to slow, especially with countries pledging to emissions. For example, the U.S. just pledged to reduce emissions by up to 52%. Europe wants to cut emissions by up to 55% by 2030. China says it’ll stop releasing CO2 in the next 40 years. That could increase demand for EVs even more from companies, such as Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), and Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY). In addition, “A new report by Cairn Energy Research Advisors, a research firm focused on the battery and EV industries, predicts a surge in electric vehicle sales in 2021 as countries around the world push new programs to encourage consumers to buy battery powered vehicles. Cairn estimates global sales of EVs in 2021 will jump 36% and top 3 million vehicles for the first time ever.” The rise in EVs has called for increasing demands of lithium-ion batteries and battery-related companies to improve performance and costs. NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV:NBM)(OTC:NBMFF) has just announced it has achieved a 5-minute ultra-fast charging ability through its silicon anode technology – anodes being a key component of lithium-ion batteries.