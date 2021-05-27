Cancel
Minorities

Outfest Presents “The OutFronts”, Celebrating the Best in Queer TV

By Jamie Sugah
thegeekiary.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutfest, “the world’s leading organization that promotes equality by creating, sharing, and protecting LGBTQ stories on the screen”, will be kicking off Pride Month with its inaugural OutFronts. This brand-new, fan-forward event is meant to mimic the annual UpFronts, where television networks put on presentations showcasing their new and returning...

