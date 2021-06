NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation’s largest accounting, tax, and advisory firms, announced today its “Schedule Your Work Week” telecommuting program, a flexible work policy that empowers employees to decide which days they will come into the office each week. The program, among the most flexible in the industry, is designed to foster the highest levels of collaboration between employees who want to return to the office and those who wish to maintain a hybrid working model. It ensures team member safety while providing the resources needed to continue to deliver the superior service and personalized attention clients have come to expect.