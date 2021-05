WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Watertown Post 17 would take the weekend series against the current South Dakota Legion Champions Rapid City Post 22. The purple and gold would take game one on Friday 10-7. Dawson Schmidt would drop down two hits and two RBI’s in the game. Jerod Cyrus would tally two hits and one RBI. Andrew Chech would pitch five innings, throw 100 pitches for five hits, seven runs, three earned, three strikeouts while issuing five walks.