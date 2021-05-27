Cancel
Camden, NJ

Study points to big drop in Black teachers in Camden

By David Cruz
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 7 days ago
Report finds the number of Black teachers in Camden fell by 22% since 1999. The percentage of Black teachers in school districts like Trenton, Newark and Jersey City is down between 8% and 16% since 1999, according to a new report from New Jersey Policy Perspective. It also found that in Camden the number of Black teachers fell by 22%.

ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com
