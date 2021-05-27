Man charged with attempted murder linked to January shooting of teen in East Topeka
A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a teenager who was left partially paralyzed after being shot in January during an alleged robbery in East Topeka. Ex’Zabre Terrell Boldridge Smith, 32, faces Shawnee County District Court charges of one count each of aggravated battery, aggravated robbery, attempted first-degree murder and the criminal use of a firearm by a convicted felon, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Thursday.www.cjonline.com