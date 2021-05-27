Cancel
Richland, MO

SFC (RET.) DENNIS LEE CHAFFEE

Laclede Record
 7 days ago

SFC (Ret.) Dennis Lee Chaffee, 66, of Richland, died Monday, May 24, 2021, in the Missouri University Hospital in Columbia. He is survived by his wife Barbara of the home; his three children, Billy, Teresa, and Brenda; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his mother, Joanne Farris; two brothers, Gary and David Chaffee; two sisters, Tamara Wilkinson and Pamela Dill; two special friends, Kelly Logan and Charlie Wiggins; a number of nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

