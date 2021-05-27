SFC (Ret.) Dennis Lee Chaffee, 66, of Richland, died Monday, May 24, 2021, in the Missouri University Hospital in Columbia. He is survived by his wife Barbara of the home; his three children, Billy, Teresa, and Brenda; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his mother, Joanne Farris; two brothers, Gary and David Chaffee; two sisters, Tamara Wilkinson and Pamela Dill; two special friends, Kelly Logan and Charlie Wiggins; a number of nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.