Shell, Exxon and Chevron stunned by courts and shareholders in climate blitz

 13 days ago

By Charley Rattan A historic court ruling and shareholder revolts mark one of the worst days for big oil in recent history. For more great articles: The Energy Collective – The world’s best thinkers on energy & climate.

Shell CEO pledges faster carbon emissions cuts after Dutch court ruling

LONDON (Bloomberg) --Royal Dutch Shell will accelerate its carbon emissions cuts, taking “bold but measured” steps in the transition to cleaner energy, following a Dutch court ruling last month that said the company’s climate plans weren’t sufficient. The oil and gas giant still expects to appeal the verdict and believes...
Activist agency Engine No. 1 claims third Exxon board seat

A 3rd Exxon board seat has been claimed by Engine No. 1, the activist agency that is been focusing on the oil large over its dependence on fossil fuels, the corporate stated in an announcement Wednesday. The announcement, which continues to be primarily based on preliminary outcomes, follows the upstart...
Exxon, Chevron: Powerful Rebound Set To Continue

After taking a severe blow last year in the middle of the global pandemic, oil and gas stocks are roaring back. The Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSE:VDE)—whose top 10 holdings include Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)—has massively outperformed the S&P 500 this year. It’s surged 49% compared with the benchmark stock index, which has gained just over 12%.
Grist

How bankruptcy lets oil and gas companies evade cleanup rules

A battle over who is responsible for cleaning up hundreds of oil and gas rigs in the Gulf of Mexico is quietly playing out in a bankruptcy court in southern Texas. The contestants in this game of fossil fuel infrastructure hot potato: Fieldwood Energy, an offshore drilling company attempting to offload more than $7 billion in environmental cleanup responsibilities; a group of oil majors including Chevron, Marathon Oil, and BP; and the Department of the Interior.*
Exxon Shakeup Shows Climate Activists’ Boardroom Power

It was not long ago when Exxon Mobil Corp., stylized as ExxonMobil, was the most valuable company in the world. As recently as 2013, Exxon’s market value topped that of every single other company on the planet. Of course, it was also around that time when crude oil was last trading above $100 per barrel.
The Hill

Climate advocate wins third seat on Exxon board

A third climate advocate has secured a seat on the board of Exxon Mobil Corp. Alexander Karsner, a private equity investor from Engine No. 1, won a seat on ExxonMobil's board, according to preliminary results for Exxon's election of directors, which were released by the company on Wednesday. Engine No....
Exxon And Activism: The Oil Industry Reckons With Climate Change

ExxonMobil shareholders have elected two board members backed by activist investors. We discuss the new chapter in the battle to make energy companies face the threat of climate change — and to change themselves. Guests. Andrew Logan, senior director of oil and gas at the non-profit Ceres, which works with...
Shareholders back HSBC climate plan

Shareholders have overwhelmingly passed a plan that will phase out HSBC’s lending to any coal projects around the world by 2040, and sooner in Europe. Preliminary data shows that 99.7% of investors voted in favour of the new climate pledge, making it the most popular out of all the proposals that were put to shareholders at a meeting on Friday.
Shareholder victory over Exxon emboldens ESG supporters

The rejection of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s management team marks one of the most significant victories for shareholders who have been pushing for drastic action on climate change. The movement to transform Exxon’s board of directors was led by a previously little-known hedge fund called Engine No. 1, which has just a 0.02% stake in Exxon and no history of activism in oil and gas. The firm gained at least two board seats at Exxon’s annual shareholder meeting Wednesday and promised to push the crude driller to diversify beyond oil. Engine No. 1 was backed by two of the largest U.S. pension funds and some of the world’s biggest asset management firms, including BlackRock Inc.
TIME

‘Change is Coming.’ Activists Just Scored Big Wins Against ExxonMobil, Chevron and Shell

The questions about climate change for ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Darren Woods came in rapid succession during Wednesday’s virtual meeting for shareholders. How does the company view a recent report saying the world doesn’t need new investment in oil exploration? Why isn’t the company jumping into renewable energy? And why is ExxonMobil investing in carbon capture and storage—which has been largely unprofitable to date?
Climate activists hail breakthrough victories over Exxon and Shell

Climate activists hail breakthrough victories over Exxon and Shell. Separate decisions on Wednesday saw “Big Oil…suffer[ing] a climate backlash”, the Financial Times reports, after a Dutch district court ruled Shell must cut its emissions 45% by 2030 relative to 2019 levels, Exxon was defeated by activist shareholders on the election of two new members to its 12-strong board and a large majority of Chevron shareholders voted for a “substantial” reduction in the firm’s “scope 3” emissions from the use of its products. The paper continues: “Campaigners hailed the day as a breakthrough moment in the oil industry’s history, as the urgency of the climate crisis arrived at the door of some of the world’s biggest fossil fuel producers.” It quotes the head of oil and gas at Ceres, an investor climate action nonprofit, saying: “This will be seen in retrospect as the day when everything changed for Big Oil.” The paper also reports “analysts” saying the Shell ruling “could set a precedent for similar cases against the world’s biggest corporate polluters”, but adds that Shell plans to appeal the decision. Reuters covers the Shell ruling and says it “could trigger legal action against energy companies around the world”. Significantly, it quotes the judge in the case saying the 45% reduction relates to absolute emissions from “the Shell group and the suppliers and customers of the group”. The newswire adds that Shell had earlier this year set out plans to reduce the “carbon intensity” of its products by 45% by 2035, from 2016 levels. It notes: “The court ordered Shell to reduce its absolute levels of carbon emissions, while Shell’s intensity-based targets could allow the company to grow its output in theory.” Coverage from the Wall Street Journal and Deutsche Welle links the target imposed on Shell by the court – a 45% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030, relative to 2019 levels – with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change special report, which found global CO2 emissions should fall to 45% below 2010 levels by 2030 to keep warming below 1.5C. Bloomberg reports the story and notes that Shell’s emissions, including those of its customers, amounted to 1.7bn tonnes of CO2 in 2019, adding that this is “around the same as Russia, the world’s fourth-largest polluter”. The Guardian story says the “unprecedented” Shell ruling is a “landmark”, which will have “wide implications for the energy industry and other polluting multinationals”. It quotes the judge saying her ruling may “curb the potential growth of the Shell group”, but adding: “The interest served with the reduction obligation outweighs the Shell group’s commercial interests.” The paper continues: “Shell had argued that there was no legal basis for the case and that governments alone are responsible for meeting Paris targets. The court found that ‘since 2012 there has been broad international consensus about the need for non-state action, because states cannot tackle the climate issue on their own’.” According to Associated Press, the ruling found Shell’s existing climate goals are “not concrete enough”. The New York Times quotes the court finding that Shell’s plans “largely amount to rather intangible, undefined and non-binding plans for the long term”. Politico quotes one reaction to the ruling in its headline, saying the verdict is “mind-blowing”. It adds: “Wednesday’s verdict marks the first time a Dutch court has imposed emission reduction requirements on a company; until now such verdicts – issued in cases in the Netherlands, France and Germany – had aimed at getting governments to boost their climate efforts.” Climate Home News notes that Shell had faced a “growing revolt among its shareholders over its emission reduction plan at its annual general meeting last week”, adding that the company’s plans to expand oil and gas production until 2025 is “at odds with the International Energy Agency’s first comprehensive scenario aligned with limiting global heating to 1.5C”. The outlet adds that the Shell case was “built…on a precedent set by the ‘Urgenda case’, a landmark climate lawsuit taken to the top of the Dutch court system in 2019”. The Times, the Independent, Agence France-Presse via France 24, Sky News, CNN, CNBC, Argus Media, the Hill, DeSmog, BusinessGreen and a second Financial Times article all cover the Shell ruling. The three oil major stories are also covered by the Financial Times podcast.
Climate Activists Win Bid To Put New Members On Exxon’s Board

Exxon Mobil Corp. shareholders installed two new members to the oil giant’s board on Wednesday, a dramatic move led by activist investors that could force the company to better address climate change and ultimately transition away from fossil fuels. The move is a remarkable blow to Exxon’s leadership, which had...
Reuters

New hedge funds bask in Exxon's climate spotlight

May 26 (Reuters) - The successful board challenge against Exxon Mobil Corp casts a spotlight on two recently launched sustainability-focused investment firms that took opposite sides in the high-stakes battle: Engine No. 1 and Inclusive Capital Partners. Engine No. 1 set the spark in January by formally nominating four directors...