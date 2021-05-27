Vail Pass widening project pushed back to August
The large project to add an auxiliary lane to Vail Pass is still on track to begin this summer, albeit a bit later than projected. Vail Pass made headlines about a year ago when a $60.7 million federal grant (along with a tweet from then-President Donald Trump), secured the project’s future; the grant will cover more than 40% of the $140.4 million required to construct the eastbound auxiliary lane between mile markers 180 and 190 in Eagle County.www.vaildaily.com