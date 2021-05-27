Cancel
Eagle County, CO

Vail Pass widening project pushed back to August

By John LaConte
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 7 days ago
The large project to add an auxiliary lane to Vail Pass is still on track to begin this summer, albeit a bit later than projected. Vail Pass made headlines about a year ago when a $60.7 million federal grant (along with a tweet from then-President Donald Trump), secured the project’s future; the grant will cover more than 40% of the $140.4 million required to construct the eastbound auxiliary lane between mile markers 180 and 190 in Eagle County.

Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

