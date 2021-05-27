Vail Pass widening project pushed back to August

As the Eagle County Assessor, I and my staff are required by Colorado Statutes to reappraise property every two years in the odd-numbered years. 2021 is a re-assessment year. The property valuations which our office sent out May 3 reflect the property value as of June 30, 2020, calculated on the basis of the period from July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2020. It is important to note that the boom in real estate sales across all resort areas in Colorado was just beginning in June 2020. As a result, property owners can expect to see an increase in valuations, but not nearly as much as sales prices have increased since July 1, 2020.