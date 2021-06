Jim Coffin was born in 1931 to Marie and Harry Coffin and grew up on their ranch near Trail City, S.D. He was the eighth child in a family with 12 children. After graduation from Mobridge (S.D.) High School, he volunteered for the U.S. Air Force where he served in France during the Korean War. Upon returning to the U.S., he worked as a postal employee in Oregon and then moved to California where he spent many years of his life.