Public Health

The Collegiate News and Feature Podcast: Mask Mandate Lifted, First Lady to GRCC Vaccine Clinic, and Studying Online From Out of State

By Breegan Petruska
thecollegiatelive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Summer Edition of the News and Feature Podcast! This week, Managing Editor Breegan Petruska, Aspen Strauss and Sam Tucker discuss the May 13 CDC announcement that all vaccinated individuals can interact indoors without masks and the First Lady’s upcoming visit to the GRCC vaccine clinic. After the news, they discuss the benefits of online classes and how you can study out of state while saving money through community college.

