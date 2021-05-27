Martha (Sue) Upshaw passed to Glory May 13, 2021. Sue passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Sue was born to Monroe Harris and Mary E Swanzey Harris in the Black Hills of South Dakota on Feb. 22, 1939. Sue was the 11th of 14 children. Sue had a happy and adventurous life growing up in the hills of South Dakota. Sue loved the Black Hills and the history that her family shared as a part of the growth and development in Hill City and Keystone. Sue was the granddaughter of David Swanzey and Carrie Ingalls Swanzey and as such took pride in the leadership they contributed to the area. Sue was the great niece of Laura Ingalls Wilder; she contributed to Laura’s museum both in South Dakota and Missouri. She loved to talk to school children and was often a guest speaker at schools sharing the history of this relationship.