FX renewed its parenting comedy “Breeders” last week. The second season, which aired this spring, jumped ahead six years with new actors portraying the children of the characters Paul and Ally Worsley played by Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard. Co-creator, executive producer and occasional director Chris Addison explains in an exclusive interview with Gold Derby (watch the video above), “When we originally sat and thought of what this show would be, we’d always imagined that we would tell about three stages of parenting, partly because we wanted the show to be about parenting as an experience and parenting changes so much as children grow.”