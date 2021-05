In response to a couple of recent letters critical of our Town Council, some specifically, and development directions, I would make these points. Some of the projects mentioned were under the last Mayor Kavanagh’s watch, such as the “too tall, ugly, downtown green apartments.” I believe the current mayor voted against the questionable Daybreak project. You can thank the current Mayor and some of the council members that we don’t have and didn’t spend a fortune on an extremely problematic swimming “lagoon” in our town lake.