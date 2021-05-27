CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statement from Gov. Edwards After Meeting with the Mother of Ronald Greene

louisiana.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleToday, Gov. John Bel Edwards met with the mother of Ronald Greene to further discuss his case and hear her concerns. This was his second time meeting with Mr. Greene’s family since last October. The Governor issued the following statement:. “What happened to Mr. Greene was tragic, and I cannot...

gov.louisiana.gov

Daily Iberian

Gov. Edwards extends mask mandate for another month

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that he will extend his executive order requiring face coverings in indoor settings throughout Louisiana. The governor said the mandate will be extended until Oct. 27. The order was scheduled to expire Wednesday. Edwards last extended the order at the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Gov. Edwards Announces Completion of Trinity-East Island in Terrebonne Parish

BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards joined the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) in announcing the completion of restoration efforts on Trinity-East Island. The island was restored as part of the Terrebonne Basin Barrier Island and Beach Nourishment project, which includes the restoration of West Belle Headland and Timbalier Island.
State
Louisiana State
brproud.com

Gov. Edwards releases statement on disaster recovery funding approval

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards has released a statement regarding the congressional approval of disaster recovery funding. “Today is a day that many in South Louisiana, myself included, have long waited for, with the passage of aid for Louisiana following a number of disasters, including the devastating Hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta and Ida. There is a desperate need for housing in areas that were devastated by these disasters, and that will be the focus of our work once we learn more about Louisiana’s share of this appropriation. In addition to aid for areas affected by Hurricane Ida, the people of Southwest Louisiana will finally get funding they’ve long deserved following Hurricanes Laura and Delta last year. It’s tragic that they’ve had to wait so long, but this federal assistance will help revitalize communities that have been struggling for a year now. I want to thank the members of the United States Congress, especially Louisiana’s congressional delegation, and the White House for supporting this aid for our people, which is a good start to kicking Louisiana’s long-term recovery into gear.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Gov. Edwards holds news conference on Ida recovery, COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference about recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida and the state’s fourth surge of COVID-19 at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. The governor’s address comes almost one month after Ida made landfall in southeast Louisiana as a...
John Bel Edwards
LSU Reveille

Opinion: Gov. Edwards' trip to D.C. for hurricane funding highly needed

Four major hurricanes have made landfall in Louisiana over the past 13 months, leaving a wake of major damages in all 64 parishes and an estimated $2.5 billion needed for unmet housing needs throughout the state. On Sep. 20, Gov. Edwards traveled to Washington D.C. to meet with Louisiana’s Congressional...
louisiana.gov

Gov. Edwards Announces Boards and Commissions Appointments

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions. The Louisiana Rare Disease Advisory Council offers expert and clinical advice to the Louisiana Department of Health, the Governor and the legislature to help address the needs of persons diagnosed and living with rare diseases. Carolyn...
myarklamiss.com

Gov. Edwards extends statewide indoor mask mandate through Oct. 27

UPDATE: In the press conference held earlier today by Governor Edwards, he extended Louisiana’s statewide indoor mask mandate for another month, until October 27; although the state’s overall COVID-19 data has been improving following the state’s worst surge throughout the entire pandemic. There is no doubt that our COVID-19 situation...
KNOE TV8

Gov. Edwards visiting Monroe for luncheon on state affairs

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is planning a trip to Monroe to talk about the current state of affairs in Louisiana. The governor is taking part in a luncheon at the Monroe Civic Center Banquet Hall. According to the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, the luncheon is scheduled for Oct. 12, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
