Hill City, SD

Hill City Chamber hires new assistant

hillcityprevailernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOtensha Milimo is the newest Hill City Area Chamber of Commerce administrative assistant. Milimo took over earlier in the month, replacing Jeannie Kirkpatrick. “This is my first full summer in the Black Hills, and my cousin knew that I was looking for work this upcoming summer,” Milimo said. “She works in the Hill City area herself and read about the job opening at the Hill City Chamber of Commerce. She shared the job advertisement posted on their Facebook page with me, and I contacted (executive director of the chamber Janet Wetovick-Bily) as soon as I read about the position. I was heavily interested in the job.”

