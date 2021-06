San Jose, formally San José, Spanish for 'Saint Joseph,' is the cultural, financial, and political heart of Silicon Valley, as well as the most populous and biggest city in Northern California. It is the third-most populated city in California (after Los Angeles and San Diego) and the tenth-most populous city in the United States, with an anticipated 2019 population of 1,021,795. San Jose is 179.97 square miles in size and is located in the Santa Clara Valley on the southern side of San Francisco Bay. San Jose is the county capital of Santa Clara County, California's wealthiest county and one of the wealthiest counties in the country.