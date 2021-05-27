How to spend a weekend in Zurich without going broke
Going to Zurich on a budget is like going to Vegas sober. It’s an impossible-sounding proposition, and you might even wonder if it’s worth the trip at all. The most exciting city in Switzerland is also one of the world’s most expensive. The average cocktail costs $15. A meal at an inexpensive restaurant costs an average of $27, and the average hotel will set you back $250 per night. Luckily, if you know where to look, it’s entirely possible to visit Zurich without exhausting your entire budget on a single night out.matadornetwork.com