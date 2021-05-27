Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

How to spend a weekend in Zurich without going broke

By Eben Diskin
matadornetwork.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing to Zurich on a budget is like going to Vegas sober. It’s an impossible-sounding proposition, and you might even wonder if it’s worth the trip at all. The most exciting city in Switzerland is also one of the world’s most expensive. The average cocktail costs $15. A meal at an inexpensive restaurant costs an average of $27, and the average hotel will set you back $250 per night. Luckily, if you know where to look, it’s entirely possible to visit Zurich without exhausting your entire budget on a single night out.

matadornetwork.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Weekend#Restaurants#Lake Zurich#Free Travel#Train Travel#Car Rental#Fun Home#An Airbnb Hotels#Meilen#Byob#Coke#Gruy Re#Sprungli#Coop#Protestant Reformation#Unesco#Rigi Panoramic Trail#Paleontological Museum#Zurich City#Zurich Views
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Airbnb
Country
Switzerland
Related
Worldtravelawaits.com

How To Spend A Long Weekend In The Charming French Village Of Cassis

Cassis is tucked, like a pearl, along the Mediterranean coast in southern France. Situated in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region of France, Cassis is located just east of Marseille. There has been a settlement at Cassis since Roman times. It’s no wonder. Cassis has dry, hot weather, the allure of the Mediterranean Sea, the Calanques de Cassis, and a breezy pace of life.
Traveltravelzoo.com

$599 – Prague 4-Star Vacation w/Air + 2022 Dates

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Buy this deal now and, if you need to change your booking, you can do so without fees. Or, receive a credit for a future trip with the same company. Learn more. Charming town squares, fairytale-like castles and ornate cathedrals have us dreaming about...
Travelhotelnewsresource.com

Topic - Summer Travel

WTTC’s latest economic modeling found that $105 billion in the U.S.’s Travel & Tourism sector contribution to the national economy is at stake should travel not resume. continue reading →. April, 1 2021. Last Easter marked the month that many European destinations entered their first national lockdown to mitigate the...
Travelcentsationalstyle.com

Carry On Bags for International Travel

I made a bold move and booked a flight to Spain in September. It will be my first international trip in two years since I traveled to Peru and I am doing a happy dance knowing I get to hop on a plane in just a few months and visit a foreign country. I’m traveling with two besties, the same girlfriends I traveled with to Peru, and we are zig zagging our way through Spain: from Barcelona –> Valencia–> Madrid –> Zaragoza –> San Sebastian–> Bilbao.
Lifestyletownandcountrymag.com

Go on the New Grand Tour of Italy

We’ve left nothing to chance—you’re staying at celebrated hotels, with priority access to monuments, museums, and culinary extravaganzas. Plus tips for aperitivos-with-a-view. When can you go? Theoretically, now—borders are already open. But details are still being worked out and a safer bet might be to plan for July. Chances are, you'll never see Italy like this again—without the crowds.
Travelgodsavethepoints.com

Kyoto 48 Hour Travel Guide: Best Hotels, Restaurants, Must Sees!

You really can’t say you’ve been to Japan until you’ve been to Kyoto…. Japan is one of the friendliest, cleanest most respectful- and most advanced countries in the world. And we’re not just talking about their state of the art toilets. That’s a treat we’ll save until you arrive. While...
Lifestylemiamicurated.com

Off to Europe: My Planning Experience and Tips

How to travel to Europe now, to plan the trip and and do’s and don’ts? Here’s my experience based on our trip departing next week, along with important travel tips for Europe (and these can be helpful, too, for overseas travel in general). Here is Part 1 of my odyssey. Part 2 will be my first person experience once there.
Credits & Loansmillionmilesecrets.com

DEAL OF THE YEAR: Chase Sapphire Preferred now offering 100,000 points (easy spending requirement)

Signing up for credit cards through partner links earns us a commission. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Here’s our full Advertising Policy. Know how we’re always screaming at the top of our lungs that the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is one of the best travel credit cards in the free world? It just got way, WAY better. Whether you’re brand new to the free travel game or an accomplished vet, you want to apply now. I’m not saying that to peddle a credit card — I’m saying it because it’s for your good.