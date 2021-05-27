How to spend a weekend in Zurich without going broke

Signing up for credit cards through partner links earns us a commission. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Here’s our full Advertising Policy. Know how we’re always screaming at the top of our lungs that the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is one of the best travel credit cards in the free world? It just got way, WAY better. Whether you’re brand new to the free travel game or an accomplished vet, you want to apply now. I’m not saying that to peddle a credit card — I’m saying it because it’s for your good.