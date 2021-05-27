CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Edwards Announces $61.6 Million for 16 Watershed Projects to Reduce Flood Risk

Cover picture for the articleGov. John Bel Edwards is announcing $61.6 million in federal funding for 16 flood risk reduction projects throughout the state as part of the Watershed Projects Grant Program: Local and Regional – Round 1. The Round 1 funding opportunity is part of the state’s Action Plan to spend $1.2 billion in federal Community Development Block Grant Mitigation funds.

IN THIS ARTICLE
