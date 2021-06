Merit means the quality of being particularly good or worthy, especially so as to deserve praise or reward (Oxford English and Spanish dictionary, 2021). An example, you have been promoted for being an outstanding employee of the year as you have scored beyond the threshold given to you, from today, you are line manger for production unit. Simply means feelings of pity and sorrow for someone else’s misfortune. For example, I’m sorry that you are a woman. Empathy means to put yourself into someone’s situation. For example, you are a woman and I feel you being a woman is a very unfortunate situation in your life. Favour is approval, support, or liking for someone, especially for own gain. For example, I promote you because you are the only woman in the company.