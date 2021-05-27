Michael Cawley named OU Board of Regents chairman
Michael Cawley was appointed chairman of the OU Board of Regents Tuesday afternoon, succeeding recently departed former regent Gary Pierson. An Oklahoma City resident, Cawley was appointed in December 2019 following the abrupt resignation of former regent and board vice chair Renzi Stone. In a press release following his appointment, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt praised the Hooker, Oklahoma, native’s dedication to “serving rural Oklahoma.”www.oudaily.com