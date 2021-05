The Wawa Breakfast Paninis are being launched by the brand as part of its returning range of Signature Recipe Paninis to provide patrons with a satisfying way to fuel up in the morning. The sandwiches come in nine varieties to choose from, which all highlight a base of eggs along with premium additions like turkey, bacon, sausage or ham. The sandwiches can also be ordered with an egg white omelet instead of the standard egg omelet to accommodate dietary needs or preferences.