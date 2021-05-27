Cancel
Highlights: Florida Gators CB Commit Julian Humphrey

By Zach Goodall
AllGators
AllGators
 8 days ago

2022 cornerback Julian Humphrey committed to the Florida Gators on Thursday afternoon, adding a whole lot of speed to the future of UF's secondary.

In addition to track speed - keep in mind, Humphrey's personal best in the 100-meter dash is 10.55 seconds - Humphrey provides the Gators with a coverage savvy defensive back who has proven himself manning up against opposing receivers. Owning a lengthy frame, Humphrey has a flair for making plays on the ball, as seen by his two interceptions and 15 defended passes over the past two seasons.

You can introduce yourself to Humphrey's game by watching his highlights in the featured video above. AllGators will break Humphrey's game down further in a scouting report, which will publish in the coming days.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators recruiting, football and basketball.

Gainesville, FL
