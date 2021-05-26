Beyond Meat is Giving Away 50,000 Packs of Burgers: Here’s How to Get Yours

In 2010, Burger King's advertisement for their Tendercrisp burger was banned. The reason, as the BBC reported, was that the UK's Advertising Standards Authority had found that "the size of the burgers in the hands of an average-sized man and considered that they did not fill the hands to the same extent as the burger featured in the advert." Simply, the video showed a taller, thicker burger than what the chain offered. So when people were convinced by the sumptuous feast advertised and then disappointed by the paltry amount actually offered, it fell neatly into a false advertising category.