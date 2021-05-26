newsbreak-logo
Beyond Meat is Giving Away 50,000 Packs of Burgers: Here’s How to Get Yours

By Maxwell Rabb
929nin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyond Meat will be making sure that plant-curious burger lovers can try the newest iteration of the brand’s Beyond Burger for the entire month of June. Starting Memorial Day Friday, May 28th, and lasting until the Friday of Independence Day weekend on July 2nd, the company plans to give away 50,000 free Beyond Burger packs so that fans can taste test the new formulation. The offer will be available through the Ibotta app every Friday in June so that fans can enjoy a plant-based summer grilling season.

