Cold front, storms coming

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a small interior room. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 1115 AM CDT. * At 1016 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grand Lake, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Moss Bluff and Carlyss. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 23 and 34. Interstate 210 between mile markers 1 and 12. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH