Lake Charles, LA

Cold front, storms coming

By Staff reports
Lake Charles American Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold front will push through the area late Friday into early Saturday accompanied by scattered showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. “A few of these storms will have the potential to produce strong, gusty winds,” meteorologist Donald Jones said. ”In addition to the...

www.americanpress.com
Lake Charles, LAfox8live.com

LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Weather alerts and flooding updates

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are currently tracking severe weather in our area. Flash Flood Emergency issued for Lake Charles, Moss Bluff and Prien until 4:45 p.m. Tornado Warning issued for the following areas until 2:45 p.m.:. Lake Charles. Moss Bluff. Goosport. Special Marine warning issued from Intracoastal City...
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms this morning, unsettled weather last much of the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - You’ll need to bring back the rain gear as you are heading off to work and school this morning as scattered showers and storms continue to move in from the west this morning. The good news is that it won’t be raining all day as we can expect a few breaks as we head late morning into the early afternoon, but the showers and storms won’t be going anywhere in a hurry as unsettled weather last all week.
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms tonight continue through much of Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The beginning of our stormy pattern is arriving to Southwest Louisiana as scattered thunderstorms made their appearance for some this afternoon and for others, those chances will increase late tonight through the overnight and into Monday. These scattered storms will at times bring some locally heavy downpours, cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds. Just be prepared for rain before heading out the door Monday.
Lake Charles, LAOrange Leader

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 11 am Mon 5.17.21

Periods of rain, some heavy, is expected over the next 4 to 5 days. Rain totals will be in the 5 to 10 inch range, but localized areas could see up to 15 to 20 inches. During the heavy rain, expect flooded roads and water approaching homes and businesses. Have sand bags ready to keep water out of homes.
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 214 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lake Charles Regional Airport, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Holmwood around 235 PM CDT. Lake Charles around 245 PM CDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 31 and 40. Interstate 210 between mile markers 6 and 12. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 219 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 6 and 10 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lumberton, Silsbee, Fields, Deweyville, De Quincy, Singer, Buna, Ragley, Evadale, Dry Creek, Bancroft, Old Salem, Lunita, Devils Pocket, Bivens, Wrights Settlement, Oretta, Longville and Caney Head. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1241 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Iowa and Lebleu Settlement. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu, Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Calcasieu; Cameron The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana Central Jefferson County in southeastern Texas Southern Orange County in southeastern Texas * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 940 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor, Bridge City, West Orange, Sabine National Wildlife, Johnsons Bayou, Central Gardens, Sabine Pass, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Rose City, Orangefield, Pinehurst, Southeast Texas Regional Airport, Port Acres and Hackberry. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny start the weekend before a heavy rain threat next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Well it’s like déjà vu as the models are once again predicting a multi-day rainy scenario for much of next week, so use the weekend to enjoy what Mother Nature has to offer. A beautiful Friday evening is in store with temperatures falling through the 70s and 60s overnight. Saturday starts off with some sunshine early although a few afternoon clouds will begin moving later in the day. Don’t let that stop you from getting out though as there will no rain concerns and temperatures will warm well into the 80s.
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calcasieu THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALCASIEU PARISH WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Lake Charles.
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a small interior room. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 1115 AM CDT. * At 1016 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grand Lake, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Moss Bluff and Carlyss. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 23 and 34. Interstate 210 between mile markers 1 and 12. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Jefferson Davis Parish, LAkadn.com

DOTD cautions against travel on state roadways in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; Vernon; West Cameron FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today though Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts of 15 inches can be expected today through Thursday afternoon.