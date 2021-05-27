newsbreak-logo
Nine New Englanders selected in 2021 USHL Phase I Draft

By Jeff Cox
hockeyjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine New Englanders were selected in Wednesday night’s USHL Phase I Draft in which the league’s 15 teams select players born in 2005. It didn’t take long for a local to be selected. With the second overall pick, the Sioux Falls Stampede selected Boston Advantage 16-U right wing Will McDonough. The big power forward is known for his goal-scoring ability. In four USPHL 16-U contests, the Duxbury, Mass., native posted eight goals and two assists. He was invited to May’s USA Hockey NTDP Evaluation Camp in Plymouth, Mich. His bid to make next year’s U-17 team fell short, but he went high in the draft, as expected. It is the second year in a row that a Boston Advantage product was drafted in the first round by Sioux Falls. In 2020, defenseman Ryan Healey of Hull, Mass., was plucked by the organization.

